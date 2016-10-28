Another indigenous girl has committed suicide in northern Saskatchewan – the fifth this month.

A grief counsellor for a school on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan reserve says the 13-year-old killed herself on Tuesday.

Her funeral was held today in the remote community, about 300 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Grief counsellors were brought in this week to help students cope and a letter has been sent to parents encouraging them to watch for signs of suicide in their children.

Four other girls between 10 and 14 have taken their own lives this month in northern communities, including Stanley Mission, Deschambault Lake and La Ronge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the earlier suicides in northern Saskatchewan a tragedy.

