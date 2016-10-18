A lawyer for Dennis Oland says it’s unreasonable for the Crown to suggest Oland lied about what he was wearing the day his father was bludgeoned to death in 2011 in a bid to mislead police.

Alan Gold made the argument today before a three-member panel in the New Brunswick Court of Appeal where he is seeking to overturn a guilty verdict in the death of Richard Oland, who was found face down in a pool of blood on the floor of his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Gold said Dennis Oland made an honest mistake when he told police he was wearing a navy jacket on the day of the murder, when he in fact had a brown jacket on that was later found to have miniscule blood stains and DNA matching Richard Oland’s profile on it.

His lawyers allege the trial judge made multiple errors in his instructions to the jury, and say the warrant for Oland’s brown jacket did not permit police to do forensic testing, meaning sending it away to the RCMP lab violated terms of the detention order.

They are seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

Dennis Oland, 48, was convicted last December on a charge of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for at least 10 years.

