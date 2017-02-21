Asylum seekers’ cold crossings to Canada: A guide to the saga so far





Why refugees are heading north

A month ago, U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration closed the door on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. While the courts eventually put that order on hold, it still threw thousands of would-be refugees’ and immigrants’ plans into disarray, and Mr. Trump has promised to issue a new executive order soon. Meanwhile, U.S. law-enforcement agencies have ramped up measures to deport unauthorized immigrants, and Mr. Trump says the U.S. will move ahead with his election campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

A rising number of asylum seekers in the U.S. are turning to Canada instead, crossing the border in remote fields and forests and risking frostbite in the winter cold. Several of the travellers The Globe has spoken with say Mr. Trump’s policies are the reason they made the trip:

This is due to Trump. We have to go to Canada, the U.S. is no good.

Where they’re coming in

Quebec’s 813-kilometre frontier with New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine has seen a large spike in asylum seekers crossing into Canada. In Quebec, the number of asylum claims rose from 42 in January, 2015, to 452 last month. Many have entered near communities like Hemmingford, Que., near the Lacolle border crossing.

The other major crossing point is Manitoba, where the tiny community of Emerson – a village of about 700 people north of the Minnesota-North Dakota state line – has received dozens of asylum seekers this year. Local emergency officials have been overwhelmed by the influx, and the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency and federal and provincial governments have offered help.

Roxham Road, along the edge of the Canada-U.S. border, is seen from Champlain, N.Y., on Feb. 19, 2017. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Why they’re crossing in the wilderness

Asylum seekers who cross the border in remote areas are taking advantage of a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement, a 2004 deal between Canada and the United States. The deal prohibits refugees who’ve been rejected in one country from seeking asylum in the other. This means that, if asylum seekers show up at official border crossings, authorities will turn them back. But the deal doesn’t cover people who cross unofficially – so-called “irregular migration” – and then claim asylum once they’re in Canada.

Police can’t legally do anything to stop someone from stepping over the border to be arrested. Once in custody, refugee claimants on Canadian soil are entitled to an oral hearing and fair procedures, regardless of whether they entered through a safe third country, law professor Efrat Arbel explains:

It doesn't matter how you've entered. Once you make your way in you advance your refugee claim as usual. If you've entered through a field, then the safe-third-country agreement wouldn't be attached to your claim. You're not obligated to disclose the manner by which you have entered.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen. ADRIAN WYLD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The political debate

Liberals: The influx of asylum seekers has put renewed pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to revisit the Safe Third Country Agreement, but Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has said there are no plans to do so. He’s also said the government has no plans to raise the current refugee quotas.

Conservatives: MPs Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement are pressing the government to deter refugees from crossing illegally, saying they’re a burden on local law enforcement.

NDP: After Mr. Trump’s Jan. 27 immigration order, the New Democrats pressed Ottawa to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement and lift the cap on privately sponsored refugees.

Cities: Municipal governments have begun responding to U.S. immigration policies by declaring themselves “sanctuary cities,” meaning undocumented immigrants and refugees can access local services. Montreal – a city near one of the asylum seekers’ preferred crossing points, and whose mayor, Denis Coderre, is a former federal immigration minister – declared itself a sanctuary city on Monday, joining similar initiatives in Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont. Some refugee advocates consider the measures to be largely symbolic.

What Canadians think

An Angus Reid Institute poll earlier this month showed Canadians broadly support Mr. Trudeau’s refugee policy, which aims to welcome 40,000 refugees this year, down from 55,800 last year. Of 1,508 Canadians surveyed, 47 per cent said Canada was taking in the right number of refugees, but 41 per cent said the number is already too high.







What’s next?

What the U.S. is doing: Mr. Trump says a new executive order on immigration is coming some time this week. He says this one will address the concerns raised by the U.S. courts that put the previous one on hold. The specifics of the order will come under close scrutiny from civil-rights advocates.

What refugee advocates are doing: A group of more than 200 Canadian law professors is pressing Ottawa to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement.

What refugees are doing: Law-enforcement officials are watching the weather in case warmer temperatures lead asylum seekers to attempt more wilderness journeys.





With reports from Justin Giovannetti, Les Perreaux, Sunny Dhillon, Sean Fine, Shawn McCarthy and Geoff Nixon

