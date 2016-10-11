Atlantic Canada drenched and in the dark after Matthew comes for Thanksgiving weekend

Thousands are still without power and some schools in Nova Scotia are closed after torrential rain and strong winds, the remnants of Hurricane Matthew, blasted the region on Thanksgiving Monday. Here’s a closer look at how the wet weekend unfolded.
THE FORECAST
Environment Canada says much of the mainland received more than 100 millimetres of rain as of Monday evening and some areas in Cape Breton were inundated with more than 200 millimetres. Check here for Environment Canada’s latest forecasts for Tuesday.
- Nova Scotia: All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board are closed and comfort centres have opened in North Sydney, Sydney and Reserve Mines. More than 54,000 homes and business in Nova Scotia were still in the dark Tuesday morning.
- Prince Edward Island: Maritime Electric in PEI is asking drivers to use caution because of water on the roads coupled with downed trees and power lines.
- Newfoundland and Labrador: States of emergency have been declared in Lewisporte, St. Alban’s and Little Burnt Bay.
THE STORM IN PICTURES
Monday’s rain caused some flooding and some road washouts in affected areas, particularly on highways near Truro and near Kemptown. Photos posted on social media showed downed trees and power lines as well as flooded roads and homes.
IN MATTHEW’S WAKE
Atlantic Canada’s blast of wet weather was fuelled by Hurricane Matthew, which left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean and the United States over the past week. Hurricane Matthew killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 23 in the United States, nearly half of them in North Carolina.
NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
The UN humanitarian agency in Geneva has made an emergency appeal for nearly $120-million in aid for hard-hit Haiti, saying about 750,000 people in southwest Haiti alone will need “life-saving assistance and protection” in the next three months. The UN also said the hurricane has increased the risk of a “renewed spike” in the number of cholera cases in Haiti. (A cholera outbreak since 2010 has already killed roughly 10,000 people and sickened more than 800,000.)
MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL