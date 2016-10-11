Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Atlantic Canada drenched and in the dark after Matthew comes for Thanksgiving weekend

The Canadian Press, Associated Press and Globe staff Last updated:

This rain and flooding is crazy! I can't believe this much is under water 😞🌧🌧🌧🌧

A photo posted by Charlotte (@charlotteflorian) on


Thousands are still without power and some schools in Nova Scotia are closed after torrential rain and strong winds, the remnants of Hurricane Matthew, blasted the region on Thanksgiving Monday. Here’s a closer look at how the wet weekend unfolded.

THE FORECAST

Environment Canada says much of the mainland received more than 100 millimetres of rain as of Monday evening and some areas in Cape Breton were inundated with more than 200 millimetres. Check here for Environment Canada’s latest forecasts for Tuesday.

  • Nova Scotia: All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board are closed and comfort centres have opened in North Sydney, Sydney and Reserve Mines. More than 54,000 homes and business in Nova Scotia were still in the dark Tuesday morning.
  • Prince Edward Island: Maritime Electric in PEI is asking drivers to use caution because of water on the roads coupled with downed trees and power lines.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: States of emergency have been declared in Lewisporte, St. Alban’s and Little Burnt Bay.

THE STORM IN PICTURES

Monday’s rain caused some flooding and some road washouts in affected areas, particularly on highways near Truro and near Kemptown. Photos posted on social media showed downed trees and power lines as well as flooded roads and homes.

Rain, rain go away. We're in PEI today. #pei #almostblownoffthebridge #mycanada

A photo posted by Brandi (@onebzbbo) on


IN MATTHEW’S WAKE

Atlantic Canada’s blast of wet weather was fuelled by Hurricane Matthew, which left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean and the United States over the past week. Hurricane Matthew killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 23 in the United States, nearly half of them in North Carolina.

An aerial views of Jeremie, 188 kilometres west of Port-au-Prince, on Oct. 10, 2016, after the passage of Hurricane Matthew. Haiti faces a humanitarian crisis that requires a ‘massive response’ from the international community, the United Nations chief said, with at least 1.4 million people needing emergency aid.

NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The UN humanitarian agency in Geneva has made an emergency appeal for nearly $120-million in aid for hard-hit Haiti, saying about 750,000 people in southwest Haiti alone will need “life-saving assistance and protection” in the next three months. The UN also said the hurricane has increased the risk of a “renewed spike” in the number of cholera cases in Haiti. (A cholera outbreak since 2010 has already killed roughly 10,000 people and sickened more than 800,000.)

