The head of the Ontario Medical Association managed to survive a vote on Sunday to keep her position despite harsh criticism from some doctors who say she is failing them in their fight with Queen’s Park, even as the profession makes plans for a possible job action.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the OMA said the province’s doctors had “affirmed their confidence” in OMA president Virginia Walley and her six-member board and that doctors were “united in their goal of sending a strong message to government; and, planning is now underway for job action.”

However, at a meeting Sunday morning of the OMA’s 260-member governing council, motions to kick out Dr. Walley and the rest of her board received substantial backing – half of the council, in Dr. Walley’s case – but failed to clear the two-thirds majority hurdle required to pass. And a no-confidence vote in Dr. Walley and her board did succeed, with 55 per cent of council votes in favour, an OMA spokeswoman confirmed. A request for an interview with Dr. Walley was declined.

The OMA, which represents Ontario’s 29,000 doctors, warned in December that job action – including moves that could affect patients – was on the table, as the provincial government refuses to submit its talks with doctors to binding arbitration.

Meanwhile, the OMA’s own internecine fight played out in a hotel meeting room near Pearson International Airport behind closed doors, although some doctors inside the room relayed details from the council meeting on Twitter despite an OMA request not to. So many council members attended that some arrived to find the hotel’s parking lot jammed, forcing a delay to the meeting’s 9 a.m. start.

The motion of no-confidence and the other motion calling for the tossing out of Dr. Walley, the incoming president-elect Stephen Chris and the others on the association’s six-member board, were put forward for debate soon after the meeting got under way.

A long line of doctors stood up to speak on the motions, the first of which was moved by Nadia Alam, a Georgetown, Ont., family doctor and anesthesiologist who had co-founded a doctors protest group, Concerned Ontario Doctors, and now sits on the council.

Groups of doctors have been waging a campaign against the association’s board, alleging it has have done too little to counter moves by the Liberal government of Kathleen Wynne. The board’s “poor leadership,” has “contributed to an environment where physicians are routinely marginalized, disrespected, insulted and ignored by the current government,” a letter signed by Dr. Alam and list of 24 other dissident doctors demanding Sunday’s special meeting reads.

In an e-mailed statement that Dr. Alam said came from all 25 delegates who called for Sunday’s vote, she said the result gives the current board “a direction they act more quickly.” The board was “seen as disconnected from doctors’ wishes in terms of advocating effectively for all Ontarians,” the statement reads, but now has a chance to “demonstrate that they will listen” before upcoming elections in March.

The rebels had outlined a long list of detailed grievances in a submission to the OMA before Sunday’s meeting, alleging that the OMA had engaged in “censorship” of e-mails being sent out to members, launched lacklustre PR campaigns to counter recent healthcare reforms by the Wynne government, and retained lawyers about whom some OMA members had concerns.

They also accused the OMA board of wasting $16,000 on a table at NDP fundraiser in December and blame the board for failing to address member concerns about the “lack of impact” from the OMA’s recent “I am not an activist” marketing campaign launched to fight Queen’s Park.

The board denied their critics’ allegations and defended its efforts and leadership in a lengthy document distributed to council members before the vote.

Doctors in Ontario have been operating without a contract for three years, under terms unilaterally imposed by Queen’s Park, and many have been railing against healthcare reforms that would change the structure of primary care in Ontario. But doctors appear split about how aggressively to protest Queen’s Parks moves.

The divide among doctors was on public display in August, when OMA members decisively voted down a proposed deal with Queen’s Park that included a 2.5-per-cent annual boost to the budget for doctors’ services and was endorsed by Dr. Walley and her board. Two groups of dissident doctors, Concerned Ontario Doctors and the Coalition of Ontario Doctors, led the forces against the deal.

In clear sign of mounting doctor anger at a meeting in November, OMA members even endorsed a non-binding motion calling for job action to protest the government’s reforms in what it calls the Patients First Act, which would dramatically expand the role of Local Health Integration Networks (LHINS) in the delivery of primary healthcare in the province. Critics warn it will increase bureaucratic waste, and the reforms have provoked a firestorm of opposition from many doctors.

Report Typo/Error