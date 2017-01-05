Police in Nova Scotia say autopsies are being performed today on the bodies of a former Canadian soldier and three members of this family who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The body of Lionel Desmond was found Tuesday night in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, along with his wife, daughter and mother.

RCMP say they hope to be able to say more about the case on Friday.

Meanwhile, a retired soldier who served in Afghanistan with Desmond says he’ll always consider him a hero.

Trev Bungay says there was a lot of death and destruction during their tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

Bungay says most of the soldiers he served with in Afghanistan are now living with PTSD, and no one comes back without being changed in some way.

He says that Desmond told him last summer he had arranged treatment through Veterans Affairs and seemed to be on track to receive much-needed help.

Bungay says Desmond called him as recently as two months ago and while he was still seeking help, he seemed to be dealing with his struggles.

Report Typo/Error