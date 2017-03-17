A Canadian man of Kazakh origins arrested in a massive hack of Yahoo emails has appeared briefly via video link in a Hamilton court where a date has been set for his bail hearing.

Twenty-two-year-old Karim Baratov is set to return to court for the hearing on April 5.

Baratov did not say anything during his court appearance, looking straight ahead with his hands in front of him.

He was arrested under the extradition act on Tuesday in the Ontario community of Ancaster.

U.S. authorities said on Wednesday that Baratov and three others — including two men alleged to be officers of the Russian Federal Security Service — were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

One of Baratov’s lawyers has said the allegations against his client are unfounded.

Amedeo Dicarlo, who spoke to reporters outside court before Baratov’s Friday hearing, said he will fight a push to have his client extradited to the U.S.

“Our essential goal is to get Mr. Baratov out,” Dicarlo said. “This is an attack by the U.S. government, it’s a challenge by the U.S. government. We are fighting that challenge.”

Dicarlo said his client is “healthy” and “confident” but declined to answer questions about Baratov’s personal life or profession, describing him only as an “entrepreneur.”

“I cannot describe what Karim does nor who he is until the time is right,” he said. Baratov’s family is also asking for privacy, he said.

The three other suspects in the case are Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev, 33, Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin, 43, and Alexsey Alexseyevich (Magg) Belan, 29, all Russian nationals and residents. It’s not clear whether they will ever step foot in an American courtroom since there’s no extradition treaty with Russia

Dokuchaev and Sushchin are said to be Russian intelligence agents who allegedly masterminded and directed the hacking, the U.S. Justice Department has said.

