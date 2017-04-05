Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Karim Baratov is seen in a photo from Instagram. (Instagram)
Karim Baratov is seen in a photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

Bail hearing under way for Hamilton man accused in Yahoo e-mail hack Add to ...

HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is telling an Ontario court he had a business that protected websites from cyberattacks.

Karim Baratov is testifying at his bail hearing in Hamilton and says he earned about $90,000 from his business in its first year, but earned less in later years.

The 22-year-old was arrested under the Extradition Act last month.

Read also: How a group of hackers compromised Yahoo's network

U.S. authorities say Baratov and three others — two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service — were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

Crown attorney Heather Graham says that at the time of Baratov’s arrest, police found more than $30,000 in his home.

Baratov has told the court that he was keeping the money as savings.

According to a sworn affidavit by a Toronto police officer involved in the case, Baratov has no record of legitimate employment.

But in his testimony, Baratov said he started a company in 2014, earning money by hosting webspace for small businesses and protecting websites from hackers.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Extradition fight for accused in Yahoo hack is ‘political’: Lawyer (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular