A councillor from a Cape Breton native reserve says residents are fed up with the thick, brown water pouring out of their taps.

Jocelyn Marshall of the Potlotek First Nation says there are high concentrations of manganese and iron in the water, giving off an odour and discolouring it.

She says people aren’t bathing in it or drinking it because of its foul smell and sometimes black colour.

Band members met with officials from Indigenous and Northern Affairs last week and say there will be an information session on the reserve Tuesday, along with Health Canada.

The reserve received a donation of clean drinking water from some local companies and another native band.

The federal and Nova Scotia governments have said they are planning to respond to the water crisis in the Mi’kmaq reserve, but haven’t offered details.

