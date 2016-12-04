The federal government is proposing to designate the waters around the Scott Islands, a vital haven for seabirds off the northwest tip of Vancouver Island, as a marine national wildlife area. The designation, which would put commercial fishing practices under scrutiny, would help Canada meet its commitment to marine conservation under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

The remote quintet of rocky islets is already a provincial park and ecological reserve. Under the proposal, 11,546 square kilometres of open water around the islands would fall under the Canada Wildlife Act. Conservation groups say the designation is necessary for the protection of millions of migrating and nesting birds, including a number of species at risk, which depend on fish as a food source and which can run afoul of commercial fishing gear, including gillnets, trawling nets, and longlines.

Federal Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the proposed designation on Saturday while speaking at a biodiversity conference in Cancun, Mexico.

“We’ll be doing a complete review of all the fishing activities in that area,” Mr. LeBlanc told The Globe and Mail. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be antagonistic to some existing commercial fisheries, but we’ll be starting from a rather firm principle that any commercial fishing that would be allowed has to be entirely sustainable and can’t have incidents that may threaten some of these more endangered species.”

Sabine Jessen, director of the oceans program for the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, offered cautious praise for the proposal, for which the society has long advocated. But she added that the significance of the designation would depend on how much it constrained commercial fishing activity around the islands.

“We have to ask the question, if no existing activities are changing as a result of putting in a marine protected area, then what does it really do?” she said.

The Scott Islands, while somewhat stark and inhospitable to human visitors, are home to sea otters, Steller sea lions and several species of whales. They are especially known for the impressive array of seabirds that nest there or migrate through, including various species of auklets, puffins and murres.

“During the breeding season it’s just teeming with birds,” said Ms. Jessen. “It’s quite an amazing and wild part of the world.”

Under the UN convention, Canada has pledged to set aside 5 per cent of its territorial waters by next year and 10 per cent by 2020. Mr. LeBlanc said he was certain that the 5 per cent target could be achieved with Canada’s existing regulatory process for designating marine protected areas. A number of new marine protected areas that have long been under consideration are likely to be named next year, after consultations with provincial government and other stakeholders. Those areas likely include St. Anns Bank, east of Cape Breton Island, the Laurentian Channel in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound glass sponge reefs, off the coast of British Columbia.

But Mr. LeBlanc added that he is considering other approaches for reaching the 10-per-cent target if the process of identifying and designating marine areas for protection proves too slow.

“We may have interim measures that are binding until the full regulatory process unfolds,” he said.

Mr. LeBlanc said that he has also volunteered to host an expert workshop next year so that participants can hammer out some ambiguous wording in the UN convention surrounding the concept of “effective area-based measures” – meaning conservation measures that can be applied to an ocean region that would count toward a country’s quota for marine protection.

Unless such measures are well specified there is a risk that some countries may use the term as a pretense to more rigorous and effective conservation. “Then public confidence in the whole concept is eroded,” Mr. LeBlanc said.

During the Cancun meeting, Canada also became a participant in the Hamilton Declaration, an initiative to study and better conserve marine life in the Sargasso Sea which is located in the mid-Atlantic. The region is a prolific spawning ground for eels, including those that migrate to Canadian waters.

