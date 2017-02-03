Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A small bottle of the opiate overdose treatment drug naloxone is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 19, 2014. (Mel Evans/The Associated Press)
A small bottle of the opiate overdose treatment drug naloxone is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 19, 2014. (Mel Evans/The Associated Press)

Big city mayors launch fentanyl task force Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Mayors from a dozen major Canadian cities have launched a task force to tackle the opioid crisis.

The big cities’ mayor caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities wants to share experiences and best practices in an effort to stem the escalating number of overdose deaths.

The task force will meet with federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, though a date has not yet been set.

Representatives from the provinces and territories will also be invited to attend.

Opioid overdose deaths surged in 2016, with 914 people losing their lives last year in British Columbia, including 142 in December alone.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson will head the initiative.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

How the overdose fatalities in B.C. compare to other causes of death (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular