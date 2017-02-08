Canada’s urbanization trend continues but big cities are experiencing significant internal shifts as some suburbs boom and others wane.

The first wave of results from the 2016 census will be closely watched by municipal leaders given that population shifts influence the size of transfers from other levels of government. Shifts within cities will also influence decisions over where municipalities should focus spending on services like libraries, policing, roads and public transit.

More than one third of all Canadians, 35.5 per cent, live in the three largest census metropolitan areas of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. That’s up slightly from 35.3 per cent in 2011.

Even though the Alberta economy has struggled in recent years due to the decline in commodity prices, its two largest cities continue to lead the nation in growth. Both Calgary and Edmonton grew at a faster rate between 2011 and 2016 than the last census period of 2006 to 2011.

Three other Prairie cities rounded out the top five in growth, including Saskatoon, Regina and Lethbridge, Alta.

The population and dwelling counts released by Statistics Canada are the first sets of data to be released from the 2016 census, which was taken on May 10, 2016. There will be six more releases between now and late November covering more detailed information such as breakdowns based on age and sex, households, income, immigration, education and language.

Statistics Canada defines a census metropolitan area as one or more municipalities with an urban core of 50,000 and a total population of at least 100,000.

While western Canadian cities continue to lead the country in growth, many eastern and some central Canadian cities are growing more slowly. The eastern and central provinces are also home to nine of the 10 fastest shrinking smaller communities, known as census agglomerations.

The steepest declines were reported in Campbellton, N.B. and Que., where the population declined 9.3 per cent to 15,746, Elliot Lake, Ont., which saw a 5.3 per cent decline to 10,741 and New Glasgow, N.S., where the population dropped 3.7 per cent to 34,487.

Municipalities located farther away from urban centres – essentially small rural communities – show a higher proportion of population declines than those that are close to a city or town.

However, the census also reveals population shifts within Canada’s largest cities as some suburban municipalities grow much faster than their neighbours.

Statistics Canada describes the pattern as a continuation of “urban spread” as peripheral municipalities outside large centres grew faster than in the core.

Some suburbs have reported population declines.

Sixteen of the 29 municipalities located within a census metropolitan area that showed population decreases were located on or close to the island of Montreal, including six on the west side of the island. The fastest-growing areas around Montreal are on the outer edges.

Some of the strongest suburban growth was reported in the Calgary area, where Cochrane, Airdrie and Chestermere all reported growth of between 34 and 47 per cent from 2011 to 2016.

