Google Maps is apologizing for what it says were inappropriate names used for Trump landmarks that surfaced on its maps over the weekend, including in Vancouver.

For a brief period on Saturday, Google Maps displayed the Vancouver building carrying the name of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump as Dump International Hotel and Tower.

The Associated Press said users of the mapping service also reported on social media that Trump’s Manhattan building was renamed Dump Tower.

Trump has been using several floors of the New York City building as the base for his transition operation leading to his inauguration in January.

A statement from Google Maps says it apologizes for any offence that may have been caused by the renaming and its teams immediately took action to fix the issue.

Questions about how the problem could have occurred or who might have caused it were not answered.

With files from The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error