Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging drivers to stay off the roads while emergency crews work to contain the damage caused by “extreme” winds.

The province is in the midst of hosting The Brier, Canada’s premiere curling tournament.

Play at the tournament was delayed Saturday afternoon due to a power failure.

The lights at Mile One Centre went out after the third end of the Page playoff 3-4 game between Canada’s Kevin Koe and Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs.

The arena went completely dark for a few seconds before back-up generators kicked in.

There was no immediate word on how long play might be delayed. A weather advisory had been issued earlier in the day due to a wind storm in St. John’s.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement Saturday advising motorists to avoid “all non-emergency travel” until the blustery weather subsides.

They say the “extreme wind” has caused blowing debris, property damage, blocked roads and downed power lines.

Newfoundland Power reported multiple outages Saturday afternoon affecting thousands of people in the St. John’s area, near Whitbourne and the Burin Peninsula.

The utility tweeted that it’s hard to say when power will be restored while “high winds continue to wreak havoc.”

Environment Canada has issued wind and blizzard alerts throughout Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.

Meteorologists say winds gusting up to 160 km/hr could result in overturned cars, toppled trees and “near zero” visibility in blowing snow.

Report Typo/Error