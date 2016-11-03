John O’Brien woke with a start — and an anguished shout from the neighbour: “Oh my God, the kids are dead.”

Jean-Claude Savoie was pounding on the door, O’Brien told Savoie’s criminal negligence trial in Campbellton, N.B., Thursday. Savoie had been caring for the two sons of O’Brien’s girlfriend, Mandy Trecartin, during an August, 2013, sleepover.

O’Brien said he went to Savoie’s apartment next door, and found Trecartin’s sons dead.

“I verified both Noah and Connor were dead on the floor,” he testified.

“I checked for a pulse but there wasn’t anything. They were blue.”

The boys were killed by Savoie’s African rock python, which had escaped its enclosure. It’s believed the snake travelled through a ventilation duct and fell into the living room where the boys were sleeping. Savoie’s own son, who was sleeping in a different room, was unharmed.

O’Brien said he had noticed the cover for the ventilation duct on the floor of the python’s enclosure on several visits to the apartment, which was above a reptile store owned by Savoie. O’Brien said he saw it there in the week prior to the death of the boys.

“I never thought anything of it,” he said.

On Wednesday, one witness told the jury that the python had previously escaped its enclosure in the weeks before the tragedy. And one of the officers who responded to Savoie’s 911 call said he thought the snake was trying to escape again while police responded to the boys’ deaths that morning.

“The snake started hissing at us and lunging and hitting the window with its face,” Const. Eric Maillet said Wednesday.

Maillet said he was concerned the snake wanted to feed and was trying to get back to the living room where the bodies of the boys were.

“It was going straight up in the air towards the vent opening,” he said.

Maillet said he was quite surprised how the snake was able to stand straight up — almost reaching the vent opening.

“I didn’t expect such a large reptile to be able to do that.”

Trecartin told the court Wednesday she dropped the boys off for a sleepover the previous night certain they were in good hands.

“I felt they would be as safe with him as they would be with me,” Trecartin testified.

