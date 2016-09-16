Questions about his role in a sex-ed controversy continue to dog Patrick Brown as new information appears to suggest the Progressive Conservative leader was aware of a promise his party would scrap the updated curriculum.

The Canadian Press has obtained an email in which Brown’s chief of staff wrote the party leader “was prepared to make” a statement that a PC government would bring in a new sex-ed curriculum.

The email – from Nicolas Pappalardo – is dated eight days before Brown has said he became aware of a letter making the same promise.

Brown’s office would not comment on the latest developments, but the PC leader has previously said he did not see the letter before it was distributed in an east Toronto riding during a recent byelection.

He’s also said that he was “livid” when he first saw it because it did not reflect his opinion.

Brown initially said the letter had been distributed by the PC campaign office in the riding, but a previous email obtained by The Canadian Press showed Brown’s chief of staff was involved in the distribution of the letter.

