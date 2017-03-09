Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The maker of Buckley’s is voluntarily recalling a number of its syrups because of a choking hazard. (Thinkstock)
The maker of Buckley’s is voluntarily recalling a number of its syrups because of a choking hazard. (Thinkstock)

Buckley’s maker voluntarily recalls six syrups over potential choking hazard Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The maker of Buckley’s is voluntarily recalling a number of its syrups because of a choking hazard.

Health Canada says GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Inc. initiated the recall from stores because the products have a defective plastic seal that may fall into the bottle.

The affected products are all for use by adults or children over 12 years old.

They include Buckley’s Complete with the drug identification number 02279703, Buckley’s Complete Mucus Relief with the DIN 02357232, Buckley’s Cough & Chest Congestion with the DIN 02289164 and Buckley’s Cough Mucus & Phlegm with the DIN 02346451. All four come in 150 ml and 250 ml containers.

Other products include Buckley’s Original Mixture with the natural product number 02239538 in 100 ml and 200 ml containers, and Buckley’s Original Mixture Night Time with the DIN 02230939 in 100 ml containers.

GSK says consumers who have purchased any of the products should not drink from the bottle but pour the syrup into a teaspoon.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular