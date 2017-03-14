Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi appears in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday, Feb.9, 2017. (Jeff Harper)
A cab driver who was acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in the back of his taxi no longer has a licence to drive a cab in the Halifax area.

Municipality spokesman Brendan Elliott says Bassam Al-Rawi’s taxi driver’s licence expired on Friday.

Elliot says Al-Rawi’s licence was suspended by the municipality in May 2015 after charges were laid, but an appeals committee overturned that suspension in August 2015 with conditions including that he only work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In September 2015, the municipality deemed his licence to be “non-operational” because he couldn’t provide the taxi licensing office with documentation to show who he would be driving for.

Elliot said no documents were filed by Friday – when his licence was due to expire – and as a result he is no longer a licensed taxi driver in the municipality.

The Crown announced last week it would appeal the acquittal of Al-Rawi, saying Judge Gregory Lenehan made multiple legal mistakes when he found the 40-year-old man not guilty.

