Quebec: Where to stay, shop and eat this summer

Montreal streetwear brand Atelier New Regime sprouted up eight years ago out of a need for creative expression. Almost a decade later, “it’s still an artistic outlet for us, but now it’s way beyond just graphics on T-shirts,” says Setiz Taheri, who co-founded the unisex label in 2009 with brothers Koku and Gildas Awuye. Today, the trio produces everything from pins and baseball caps to outerwear, pants and shoes.

Atelier New Regime

This past fall, the partners teamed up with NYC-based Lugz to create an electric orange take on its classic Empire boot. The shocking citrus shade, a brand signature, also happens to be the backdrop of its first flagship store, located in the heart of Montreal’s fast-gentrifying Saint-Henri neighbourhood. “Saint-Henri is booming,” says Taheri. “It’s filled with young, artistic entrepreneurs who are building up the community, and that’s exactly the type of energy we wanted to be around.”

Atelier New Regime

The monochromatic space, punctuated with neon lighting and hits of black and white, is deliberately transportive. “We wanted the flagship to be an experience for the consumer,” says Taheri. “It had to feel like people who came in were stepping into our universe.” Inside, genderless pieces with graphic logos and slogans, including the label’s most recent capsule collection, “Free,” which features impactful, prison-esque clothing that explores the plight of the working class, hang like works of art. Launched alongside a short film, the collection is yet another step toward the company’s goal of becoming a full-fledged lifestyle brand. “As a brand, our mission is to inspire people to creatively push their limits, to change their world and the world around them,” says Taheri.

Atelier New Regime

For more information, visit www.ateliernewregime.com.

ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

LOCAL INTEL: DANIELLE GUAY & ÉRIC BERTRAND

The head chefs and owners of restaurant Vices Versa, in the resort town of La Malbaie, make the case for visiting Charlevoix on your next trip to La Belle Province

Auberge des Eaux Vives René Bouchard

STAY: “Auberge des Eaux Vives is perfect for a romantic visit. If you prefer staying close to the action of the Manoir Richelieu, the Casino de Charlevoix and the Pointe-au-Pic quay, we recommend Auberge Les Sources.” www.aubergedeseauxvives.com

Yannick Fromagerie offers cheeses of incredible quality

SHOP: “Third Avenue in the Limoilou district is undergoing a renaissance. We love starting at one end and walking from one shop to another, stopping for coffee at Sobab along the way. We make sure to visit the bakery, the butcher, the gourmet grocery store and Yannick Fromagerie for the most incredible-quality cheeses from near and far.” www.monlimoilou.com

L’Initiale

EAT: “L’Initiale is the only place for special occasions. It’s impossible to describe; you have to experience it for yourself. Time stops here, and for us, it’s a great lesson in humility.” www.restaurantinitiale.com