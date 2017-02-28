Travelling Canada this year? 100 tips to get you from sea to shining sea

Northern lights over downtown Whitehorse. iStockphoto

YUKON



Hunting for a gilt-y pleasure? It’s not quite liquid gold, but Yukon Shine Distillery uses precious nuggets during the production of its Winter vodka and Aura gin. www.yukonshine.com

Grab a piece from Whitehorse-based jewellery designer Shelley MacDonald, who honours the spirit of the North. It’s a souvenir worthy of the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a pair of the designer’s ulu earrings during her visit to Canada in 2016. www.shelleysilversmithdotcom.wordpress.com

Rows of grape vines on the hillside above Okanagan Lake in British Columbia. iStockphoto

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Pair a love of design with vintage wines from Kelowna during a self-guided tour that explores some of the region’s most design-driven wineries including Hill Family Estate and Tantalus Vineyards. www.tourismkelowna.com

Take in the curves of the Okanagan Valley from behind the wheel of four exotic cars with their own impressive angles, including the Aston Martin Vantage Spyder and Lamborghini Gallardo. http://www.augustmotorcars.com/

Whistler’s Nita Lake Lodge is toasting Canada’s 150th with “Best of Canada” menus high-lighting local ingredients and traditional dishes at the property’s three restaurants from May through September. http://www.nitalakelodge.com/

The Audain Art Museum’s first special exhibit, Shadowlands, runs until May 22 and is a never-before-assembled collection of 18 pieces from photographer Fred Herzog. http://audainartmuseum.com/

Immerse yourself in song, stories and stunning traditional regalia at the Kamloopa PowWow from Aug. 4 to 6, one of Western Canada’s largest celebrations of First Nations’ culture. www.aboriginalbc.com

The B.C. Distilled festival returns to Vancouver for its fourth edition on April 8 to celebrate the province’s premiere and emerging craft distilleries. www.bcdistilled.ca

Adventure bound in Northern B.C.? Quench your thirst at Crossroads Brewing, Prince George’s first craft brewery, which opens its doors early this year. http://www.crossroadscraft.com/

Indulge in the luxury of Haida Gwaii’s natural beauty at Ocean House, a new 12-room, fly-in lodge dreamed up by acclaimed Haida designer Gina Mae Schubert. http://www.haidahouse.com/

Taste Canada’s first homegrown tea at Westholme Tea farm in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley. Six single-origin Canadian blends are on offer, including the nutty, woodsy Maple Quail’s Nest. http://www.teafarm.ca/

Vancouver’s Eastside Flea secured a permanent home in the city’s historic Ellis Building in 2016. Meet the city’s emerging makers at this twice-monthly event. http://www.eastsideflea.com/

Glamp at Woods on Pender, on seven acres of forest adjacent to Prior Centennial National Park on Pender Island. Renovated Airstreams that sleep up to four come with WiFi, a fully equipped kitchen and a private hot tub. http://woodsonpender.com/

Accept a delivery from Victoria-based Cook St. Liquor, which recently launched BeerMail, a bi-weekly shipment of top domestic and international craft beer. www.cookstliquor.com/beermail

Downtown Banff, Alberta. iStockphoto

ALBERTA

Get primped by emerging hair and makeup talent in Calgary thanks to the launch of two beauty-focused co-working spaces, Citizen Salon and Birdcage Salon District. http://citizensalon.ca/, http://birdcagedistrict.com/

Late 2017 will see the opening of the Royal Alberta Museum’s new home in Edmonton, which will house the country’s largest public collection of fur-trade artefacts, with pieces dating back to 1790. http://www.royalalbertamuseum.ca/

Capture your scent at Edmonton’s Pura Botanicals, where you can craft an eau de parfum or eau de toilette that’s entirely your own using its in-house production studio. www.purabotanicals.ca

Indulge in a haute take on afternoon tea at chef Kelsey Johnson’s Café Linnea in Edmonton, where the menu is farm-driven and frequently changing. http://www.cafelinnea.ca/

Take a distilling course at the historic Hansen Distillery in Edmonton from April 10 to 12, and concoct your own indie small-batch gin. http://hansendistillery.com/

Examine communities and landmarks, architecture and identity at Contemporary Calgary’s Utopia Factory exhibition, which runs March 16 to July 30. It’s the final show on display at the current location of the gallery. http://www.contemporarycalgary.com/

Elk Island National Park and Banff National Park are two destinations on the countrywide nature-inspired art initiative, Landmarks 2017, on from June 10 to 25. http://landmarks2017.ca/

Road-tripping out west? Make a detour to Calgary’s National Music Centre for the Showcase: Tom Cochrane exhibit (on until April 30), which includes some of the musician’s iconic outfits and artifacts. www.nmc.ca

Shop the best in Canadian fashion in the heart of the Rockies. The doors recently opened at the Canadian Fashion Xperience in Banff, an expansion of Calgary boutique Espy. http://www.canadianfashionxperience.com/

Calgary’s fashion and art event ParkLuxe, at Bankers Hall on Sept. 30, will celebrate the history of Canadian fashion design, and include a runway presentation of 150 looks from designers across the country. http://www.ourparkonline.com/

Edmonton’s historic Grand Hotel has been revamped, revitalized and renamed as Crash Hotel. Book a stay in one of its 71 quirky rooms and have a drink in the speakeasy-inspired lobby bar. http://crashhotel.com/

Tour Eau Claire, Alberta’s first independent craft distillery, home to whisky made from horse-farmed rye, and the award-winning gin and vodka alternative, barley-based Prickly Pear EquineOx. http://eauclairedistillery.ca/

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. iStockphoto

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Soak in the sparkle of the Northwest Territories’ diamond industry at Yellowknife’s NWT Diamond Centre. It’s primarily a museum, but visitors can buy diamonds mined, cut and polished in the territory. http://www.visityellowknife.com/

Visit the tiny town of Fort Providence, home to Dene Fur Clouds, designers and manufacturers of handmade sheared beaver-fur accessories including hats, scarves and mittens. http://www.denefurclouds.com/

Take a teepee and other chic camping gear home with you after visiting Fort McPherson’s famed Tent and Canvas Shop, situated above the Arctic Circle. www.fortmcphersontent.com

Sunset on the Saskatchewan River. iStockphoto

SASKATCHEWAN

The team behind the popular Ayden Kitchen and Bar will open their latest eatery in Saskatoon, Sticks and Stones, in late March. Expect a menu focused on Korean and Japanese cuisine. http://www.sticksandstonesyxe.com/

Step into handcrafted custom men’s or women’s footwear at Saskatoon’s Last Shoes; every pair is made by cordwainer Adam Finn. http://www.lastshoes.ca/

Quench your thirst at the new nano-brewery Nine Mile Brew Pub, the latest venture from Nine Mile Legacy Brewing Co., in Saskatoon’s thriving Riversdale, set to open this month. http://9milelegacy.com/

Sleep in at Regina’s Hotel Saskatchewan, which not only celebrates its 90th birthday this year but is newly renovated and restored, and now part of Marriott’s Autograph collection. http://www.marriott.com/default.mi

Chow down at the headline-grabbing eatery Little Grouse on the Prairie. At its helm is Dale MacKay, Top Chef Canada champ and arguably Saskatoon’s most revered chef. http://www.littlegrouse.com/

Discover emerging designer talent at Regina’s Saskatchewan Fashion Week, May 11 to 13, where 24 labels will present men’s and women’s collections for fall 2017. http://www.saskfashionweek.com/

Find a tasty souvenir – the recently launched Kola Maison Syrup for a Cuba Libre, perhaps? – during a tour and tasting at Saskatoon’s Lucky Bastard Distillers. www.luckybastard.ca

Regina’s annual Bazaart, organized by the MacKenzie Art Gallery, celebrates its 44th edition on June 17 with an outdoor arts and craft event showcasing work from the province’s top artisans. http://www.bazaart.ca/

Winnipeg, Manitoba. iStockphoto

MANITOBA

Grab a seat at the table – the very long table – during the annual Winnipeg’s Table for 1,200 More dinner on June 3, which celebrates design, urbanism and culinary talent. http://www.tablefor1200more.ca/

Go way, way north to Churchill for the inaugural Raw: Churchill and catch the end of a dining event that takes place within a 300-year-old stone fort under the Northern Lights until March 11. http://www.raw-churchill.com/

Take Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum for Human Rights home with you in the form of jewellery – a line of pieces was created using alabaster and basalt left over from the building’s construction. www.boutique.humanrights.ca

Enjoy a flight of local craft beers at Winnipeg’s The Forks market, where The Common, in the market’s atrium, now offers a changing menu of 20 beers on tap, as well as wines. http://www.theforks.com/

Alleyways Market returns to Winnipeg’s Exchange District for the second year on the first Friday of each month, May through September, with pop-up shops, food vendors and design and art exhibits taking over lanes. http://alleywaysmarket.ca/

Wake up in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spending the night in one of Falcon Trails Resort’s six new eco cabins, designed using alternative building styles, including straw bale, log, and live-edge timber frame. http://falcontrailsresort.com/

Canadiana enthusiasts shouldn’t pass up a visit to Tergesen and Sons in Gimli, a local retail institution that has been continuously in operation since 1899 – by the same family, too. 204-642-5958

Cap off a Manitoba adventure with a new piece of headgear such as aviator or jockey styles from Crown Cap, crafted in Winnipeg since the 1930s. www.crowncap.com

The circa 1930 McTavish’s Motel is now the rustic chic Lake House, a boutique hotel in Riding Mountain National Park with cozy, cabin-esque rooms that compete with the park’s natural attractions for your attention. http://www.staylakehouse.ca/

Collingwood, Ontario. iStockphoto

ONTARIO

Expect big names at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum for the ROM Ball on May 6, a red-carpet gala to celebrate all things Canada. www.rom.on.ca/romball

Kapwani Kiwanga explores the psychological and physiological effects of architecture with A Wall is Just a Wall, until May 14, at Toronto’s Power Plant. http://www.thepowerplant.org/

Collingwood brewery Northwinds will soon be on shelves at the LCBO, but why not head to the source where you can take advantage of the town’s proximity to Blue Mountain before indulging in a handcrafted brew. http://northwindsbrewery.com/

The Ritz-Carlton Toronto offers a Niagara wine experience that takes oenophiles behind the scenes for small-batch barrel tastings at Peninsula Ridge Estates or hands-on winemaking at Flat Rock Cellars. http://www.ritzcarlton.com/

WildExodus takes camping to luxurious new heights near Timmins with a six-night itinerary that includes dining in a candle-lit prospector’s tent on a menu of moose, caribou and bison paired with Canadian wines. http://borealforest.travel/

Porter is the official airline of Ottawa 2017’s festivities and is partnering on a contest giving away a pair of flights to the C-150 party and Moment Factory’s Kontinuum exhibition. www.flyporter.com

Taking over the entire fourth floor of its Contemporary Tower from June 29 to Jan. 2018, the Art Gallery of Ontario presents Every. Now. Then.: Reframing, an installation that explores Canada’s past, present and future. http://www.ago.net/

Hamilton continues to create must-visit shops and stops as the city evolves; Grab a quick hit of caffeine at funky city centre coffee bar Saint James. http://www.saint-james.ca/

Prince Edward County’s Terroir Wine and Farmers’ Market, on May 14, shows off the region’s best food and drink, including new spring releases. http://www.countyterroir.ca/

Find your own creative inspiration via the Agawa Canyon train tour, near Sault Ste. Marie, which journeys through the Northern Ontario landscapes that influenced the Group of Seven. http://www.agawatrain.com/

Extend your Canada Day celebrations by dining on the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau where, on July 2, a grass-covered walkway will welcome picnickers. http://www.ottawa2017.ca/

Be dazzled by the colourful magic of Aboriginal artist Alex Janvier, whose work is the subject of an exhibition, running until April 17, at the National Gallery of Canada. http://www.gallery.ca/en/

Stock up on freshly baked goods of the sweet and savoury sort at The Drake’s newest spot in Toronto, the Commissary, which opens this spring in the Junction Triangle. http://www.thedrake.ca/

Find a Canadian souvenir or two at Holt Renfrew, whose H Project initiative of stylish and sustainable fashion and decor, focuses on makers throughout Canada this season. http://www.holtrenfrew.com/

Caribou on the Arctic Tundra, Nunavut, Canada iStockphoto

NUNAVUT

Shake off winter in Iqaluit during Toonik Tyme, from April 13 to 22, a celebration of Inuit culture where you can enjoy traditional dishes such as hot caribou and test your design skills by trying ice carving. http://www.tooniktyme.ca/

A view of buildings along Rue de la Commune in Old Montreal at night. iStockphoto

QUEBEC

Opening Nov. 9, Leonard Cohen – A Crack in Everything at the Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal showcases a multidisciplinary display of original art honouring the work and legend of the poet and musician. http://www.macm.org/

Look way up to take in the spectacle of The Giants, storeys-high marionettes that will take over the streets of Montreal (the exact location will be released closer to the event’s launch on May 19). http://www.375mtl.com/

Hop aboard the Train de Charlevoix for a multi-day journey between Quebec City and La Malbaie including stops at destinations known as culinary and art hubs along the way. http://reseaucharlevoix.com/

Old Montreal comes alive every night until April 10 with Cité Mémoire, pop-up historical projections that tell the tale of the city’s evolution over the last 375 years. http://www.375mtl.com/

Literary lovers won’t want to miss Robert Lepage’s The Library at Night – showing until April 2 at Quebec City’s Musée de la Civilisation – a virtual tour of 10 of the world’s most impressive libraries. www.mcq.org

Bundle up for the Hotel de Glace, which this year offers guests an icy night’s sleep in one of 44 unique hand-carved guestrooms until March 26. www.hoteldeglace-canada.com

Experience the roots of retail in Canada at the Chauvin Trading Post in Tadoussac, a replica of Canada’s first fur-trading post, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. http://www.quebecmaritime.ca/

To honour Montreal en Lumiere’s featured international city, Lyon, France, celebrated chefs from both spots will be serving up signature dishes until March 11. http://www.montrealenlumiere.com/

Start planning your outfit for August’s Fashion and Design Festival in Montreal, the continent’s largest outdoor fashion and design gathering. Local and international labels take to the streets for a month of events. http://2016.festivalmodedesign.com/

Baie St. Paul has the highest number of galleries per capita in the country and celebrates the city’s abundance of art during the Festival of Painting, Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. http://www.revesdautomne.com/

Through dance, art, costume and cuisine, Drummondville’s Mondial des Cultures, on July 7 to 15, celebrates the world’s most colourful cultures. http://www.mondialdescultures.com/

Saint John, New Brunswick. iStockphoto

NEW BRUNSWICK

Satisfy that lobster craving by heading to Shediac, lobster capital of the world, where the Lobster Festival from July 5 to 9 will offer plenty of dining room at its 305-metre long table. http://www.shediaclobsterfestival.ca/index.php/en/

Feel at home in Fredericton with a market breakfast at Boyce Farmers’ Market, a local institution where more than 250 farmers and small food companies convene. http://frederictonfarmersmarket.ca/

Sip some craft ales boasting local flavours, including New Brunswick wild chanterelles and maple, at Big Axe Brewery’s bed and breakfast, on the shores of the St. John River. http://www.bigaxe.ca/

Dine on some of the province’s most innovative cuisine – think rustic bread with molasses butter, creamed salt haddock and plenty of oysters – at St. John’s Port City Royal. http://www.portcityroyal.com/

June is the expected launch date for the expanded and newly renovated Beaverbook Art Gallery in Fredericton, and along with the new space, the gallery plans to show off newly acquired pieces donated by collectors. http://beaverbrookartgallery.org/en

On June 21, thousands of red and white tulips will bloom as six gardens commemorating Canada’s birthday are unveiled around the province. www.canada150nb.ca

Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia. iStockphoto

NOVA SCOTIA

Satisfy your sweet tooth at White Point Beach Resort, which hosts monthly s’mores nights featuring different flavours inspired by ingredients found in each province and territory. http://www.whitepoint.com/

River Nest Wilderness’s three cabins on the North River near St. Ann’s Bay feature original stained glass and ironwork, and aren’t equipped with WiFi for a truly off-the-grid adventure. www.airbnb.ca

Dine on the ocean floor during low tide in the Bay of Fundy at Burntcoat Head Park; the experience hosted by the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery includes a park tour, foraging session and four-course meal. http://flyingaproncookery.com/

The Annapolis Valley is quickly becoming one of the country’s hottest wine regions, with multiple options for winery hopping and dining in the Tidal Bay region. http://www.novascotia.com/

Pack a picnic basket as you tour Nova Scotia’s Seafood Trail; with 70 stops, the hardest part will be preventing overindulgence. www.novascotiaculinarytrails.com

Ingonish’s Keltic Lodge has undergone $4.5-million in renos including an expansion of the iconic Cape Breton hotel that adds six new loft suites in the main lodge and a complete makeover of the Corson House. http://kelticlodge.ca/

Toast the talent of Halifax’s creative scene during the 10th anniversary of Nocturne, the city’s late-night art event in the fall. http://nocturnehalifax.ca/

Victoria Row, Charlottetown, PEI. iStockphoto

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Head to River John, on Nova Scotia’s north shore, to visit Caldera distillery, which creates premium and blended whiskies from homegrown grains. http://caldera.ca/

Grab a cuppa at Receiver Coffee Co., a creative community hub in Charlottetown, and don’t ignore hearty breakfast items such as the Bone Benny, eggs Benedict with pickled beets and beet hollandaise.

Channel your inner artist for the Art Battle at PEI Brewing Company in Charlottetown, a monthly event that runs from October to June and showcases live art making. http://peibrewingcompany.com/

PEI may not be the first province that comes to mind when you think of burgers, but the month-long festival Burger Love, in April, proves that beef is on the map here (in 2016, 73 restaurants took part). http://www.peiburgerlove.ca/

Toast the country’s tiniest province at the Festival of Wines, from May 26 to 27, where more than 250 vintages from 13 countries will be uncorked for tasting. http://www.peiwinefest.com/

Stock up on the province’s best produce, seafood and snacks at the Shore Market in Stanhope, conveniently located next to Richard’s Fish and Chips – because you never want to shop for groceries on an empty stomach. http://www.shoremarket.ca/

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown will host the commemorative exhibition Re:collection from June 17 to Dec. 31, an impressive retrospective of Canadian art and icons. http://www.confederationcentre.com/en/

Visual art and urban design are celebrated on Aug. 26 during Art in the Open, which turns Charlottetown’s historic downtown into an open-air gallery for a day. www.artintheopenpei.com

St John’s Harbour in Newfoundland. iStockphoto

NEWFOUNDLAND

Sleep over at the new Alt Hotel, which opens its doors to guests in St. John’s in May. Known for its affordable luxury, the property is located downtown overlooking the city’s harbour. http://www.althotels.com/en/

Contemporary works from more than 20 artists from Newfoundland and across the country will be on show as part of Bonavista Biennale: Art Encounters on the Edge. http://www.2roomscontemporaryartprojects.com/

Give thanks on the eastern end of the country during Fogo Island Inn’s Chefs at the Edge Thanksgiving weekend dinner series, which will see guest chefs collaborate with inn kitchen staff. http://www.fogoislandinn.ca/

Soak in local colour by booking a stay in one of Old Salt Box Co,’s quirky and contemporary restored homes; eight guest homes in several locations were chosen to show off the province’s best landscapes. http://theoldsaltboxco.com/

Learn from Fogo Island’s best cooks, preservers and growers during the annual Patridgeberry Harvest Festival, which includes Bake-Offs and jam-making seminars. http://www.fogoislandpartridgeberryfestival.com/

Gros Morne hosts its inaugural Chef in Residence program from June 6 to 11, when Alain Bossé will lead dinners at the Ocean View Hotel in Rocky Harbour and Seaside Restaurant in Trout River. http://www.creativegrosmorne.com/