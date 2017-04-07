Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada supports the U.S. military action against Syria.

In a statement Friday morning, Mr. Trudeau reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase Thursday night. The strike comes in reaction to a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province that killed dozens of civilians earlier this week.

“Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children. President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored. These gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue operating with impunity," Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau called the chemical attack in Idlib and the suffering of Syrians a "war crime," adding that Canada condemns all uses of chemical weapons.

“Canada will continue to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.”

A spokesperson for National Defence in Ottawa said early today that Canadian Forces personnel were not involved in the missile strike.

The statement added that Canadian operations in the region remain unchanged.

Global Affairs issued a corresponding statement saying Canada “continues to condemn in the strongest of terms chemical weapons attacks against Syrian civilians” and that Canadian officials have “been in touch” with their U.S. counterparts.

The statement added that Canada supports efforts “to stop these atrocities.”

With files from The Canadian Press

