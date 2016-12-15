Canada will ban asbestos use by 2018, the federal government said Thursday, in a long-awaited measure aimed at protecting the health and safety of Canadians that is expected to eventually help reduce the rate of asbestos-related diseases.

“When it comes to asbestos, the scientific evidence is clear,” said Science Minister Kirsty Duncan in a press release. “This irrefutable evidence has led us to take concrete action to ban asbestos … My colleagues and I will continue to work hard to ensure their families, co-workers and communities will be protected from the harmful impacts of asbestos exposure so they may lead healthy, secure lives.”

She and three other federal ministers from health, environment and public procurement made the joint announcement Thursday morning at the Ottawa Hospital’s cancer centre.

Read more: No safe use: Asbestos leaves a deadly legacy

Watch: What you need to know about Canada’s deadly asbestos legacy

From the archives: Dying for a living

From the archives: Canada’s chronic asbestos problem

The “whole-of-government” approach means asbestos and asbestos-containing products will be banned by 2018. The Globe and Mail reported Friday that the federal government would be announcing a comprehensive ban this week.

The decision brings Canada in line with more than 50 other countries that have banned the known carcinogen and comes after decades of lobbying from health experts, labour unions, anti-asbestos lobby groups and those who have lost family members to asbestos-related diseases.

Canada has long been at odds with much of the developed world in its approach to asbestos, and for years both provincial and federal governments had staunchly supported the country’s asbestos mining industry, despite growing evidence of the health risks the mineral poses.

The new asbestos strategy includes other measures. The federal government said it will gather information on asbestos uses, to assess how to control it, and create a new regulation that will ban the “manufacture, use, import and export” of asbestos-containing products, such as building materials and brake pads.

It will introduce new federal workplace health and safety rules that will “drastically” limit the risk of on-the-job asbestos exposures. It will expand the current list of asbestos-containing buildings that are owned or leased by the Canadian government. It will work with the provinces to change building codes, so that the use of asbestos in new construction and renovations is prohibited. And it aims to raise awareness on the health impacts of asbestos.

On the global stage, the federal government plans to “review its position” on the listing of asbestos as a hazardous material before next year’s meeting of parties to the Rotterdam Convention, which is an international treaty. For years, Canada had opposed such a listing.

The government said it will work with the health, labour, trades and commerce sectors in its efforts to introduce a ban by 2018. It said the regulatory process will include consultations with stakeholders, such as provinces, territories, communities, industry, scientists and health professionals, before the ban is implemented.

The announcement comes after years of growing awareness on the health impact of asbestos exposures, risks which had been downplayed by previous federal governments. Last week, The Globe reported on new annual numbers showing that asbestos remains the top cause of workplace deaths in Canada, and has accounted for 5,614 accepted workplace fatality claims since 1996.

The World Health Organization says all forms of asbestos cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers, as well as asbestosis. It says the most efficient way to eliminate these diseases is to stop the use of asbestos.

In Canada, more than 2,000 people a year are diagnosed with asbestos-related cancers such as mesothelioma and lung cancer, according to the Occupational Cancer Research Centre.

In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is “moving forward” on a ban, noting that the impact of asbestos on workers “far outweighs any benefits that it might provide.”

On Thursday, Health Minister Jane Philpott noted that “asbestos-related cancers continue to hurt Canadian families and pose a significant burden for our health-care systems.”

Report Typo/Error