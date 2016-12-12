Canada will consider Lockheed Martin Inc’s F-35 in an open competition for fighter jets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, despite domestic and foreign criticism about the program’s cost.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said the cost of Lockheed’s F-35 program was “out of control.”

Canada’s ruling Liberals won an election last year on a promise not to buy F-35s because the planes were too expensive. Trudeau told Parliament that the former Conservative government had “clung to a plane that does not work and is far from being able to work.”

But the Liberal government has since softened its position and said this year that all suppliers could bid to replace its aging fighter CF-18 jet fleet.

Still, Canada snubbed Lockheed last month when it unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while it started the fighter jet competition over again.

“It’s an open and transparent competition we’re going to be engaged in and the various aircraft and aircraft producers will have an opportunity to make their best case,” Trudeau told a news conference when asked whether Canada might be more likely to opt for the F-35 if the costs fell.

Pressed as to how vindicated he felt by Trump’s comments, Trudeau declined to answer directly.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, asked about the potential impact of the F-35 becoming cheaper, told reporters on Monday that “we are going to be making sure that we get the right aircraft and making sure it’s the right price”.

The previous Conservative government announced in 2010 it would buy 65 F-35s but reversed itself after an official probe savaged the way the decision had been made.

David Perry, a procurement expert at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said if Trump “is going to take this stance and try and drive costs down, that’s great for Canada, because it would make that potential option more attractive”.

Lockheed Martin said it understood concerns about affordability, noting its goal was to reduce the price of the F-35 by 60 percent from original estimates.

Canada is staying in the nine-nation consortium that helped fund development of the F-35. Lockheed Martin said in June it was studying whether to shift work on the plane away from Canadian firms amid uncertainty over Ottawa’s intentions.

