After a little more than two years in the job, Dr. Gregory Taylor is retiring as the country’s top doctor, three years ahead of schedule.

The Canadian Press has learned that Taylor’s last day as chief public health officer will be Friday, and the Public Health Agency of Canada has posted a notice looking for his replacement.

Taylor took over the position in September 2014 after succeeding Dr. David Butler-Jones, the first head of PHAC, which was created in 2004 in response to the SARS crisis.

Butler-Jones was Canada’s top physician for almost a decade and left the position in 2013 after suffering a stroke a year earlier.

Taylor had previously been Butler-Jones’s deputy and was appointed to lead the agency for five years.

The chief public health officer is responsible for providing leadership to the Public Health Agency and providing advice to the federal minister of health.

Report Typo/Error