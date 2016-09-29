Weakened and exhausted, Montreal professor Homa Hoodfar touched down on Canadian soil on Thursday morning and voiced thanks for efforts to secure her release after nearly four months’ imprisonment in an Iranian jail.

The 65-year-old professor walked on her own speed into the arrivals lounge at Montreal’s Trudeau airport at 8:37 am, and into the embrace of friends, colleagues and family.

“It’s wonderful to be home and be united with family and friends again,” she said. “I’ve had a bitter seven months and the detention has really left me weak and tired.”

Prof. Hoodfar, an anthropologist at Concordia University, would not discuss the conditions of her incarceration in Tehran’s Evin prison. However, she said the hardest part of her jailing was her inability to communicate with her lawyer and loved ones, knowing they were worried about her.

She said she didn’t believe she would truly be freed from jail – she was released on Monday and flown to Oman – until she was on the plane.

“In Iran, nothing is complete until it’s complete. As they say, in Iran nothing is possible and everything is possible.”

“When I was in the jet I knew I was free.”

Prof. Hoodfar was picked up by Iranian security forces in March and interned in June. She faced allegations by the Tehran public prosecutor of “dabbling in feminism and security matters.”

She is known for her research on Muslim women in the Middle East and other parts of the world. She went to her country of birth in February to see family and carry out research. She was arrested just as she was preparing to return to Montreal.

Iranian media said she was charged with fomenting a feminist “soft revolution” against the Islamic Republic.

Prof. Hoodfar’s family had feared for her health and appealed for her release. She had a mild stroke last year and suffers from a rare neuromuscular disorder.

Prof. Hoodfar thanked Canada and Oman for helping secure her freedom.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week the government had “actively” worked for Hoodfar’s release. Canada has had no embassy in Iran since 2012, when the Conservative government cut diplomatic ties with the country.

Prof. Hoodfar said she would not return to Iran anytime soon.

“It’s wonderful to feel you are in a place (where) you feel secure and you can see friends.”

