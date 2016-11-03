Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Canadian Museum For Human Rights is shown in Winnipeg on Sept.16, 2014. (JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg confirms that the federal government has approved $8.2 million in new funding to cover back payments in lieu of taxes owing to the city.

The museum says Ottawa has also approved $2.7 million for this year’s payments and future years’ PILT to help get it back in the black, as well as a $1 million one-time grant for capital investment.

The additional funds are from an appropriation for national museums included in the government’s spring budget.

Payment in lieu of taxes is used by the federal and provincial governments to compensate municipalities for services provided to government-owned buildings.

The human rights museum has drawn thousands of visitors since it opened in 2014, but the facility has been overshadowed at times by an operating deficit caused by its inability to meet PILT obligations to the city.

When Ottawa originally approved operating funding for the museum in 2006, it did not include a provision to cover annual increases in PILT.

