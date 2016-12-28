Canadian Rhena Bliss was missing in plain sight, for 36 years

Sometime in the spring of 1975, Rhena Bliss, a 29-year-old mother of two, was discharged from the Provincial Mental Hospital in Ponoka, Alta.

She took all her worldly possessions, packed neatly into an antique ribbed travel trunk, deposited it in an apartment she had rented in Edmonton, and disappeared.

Rhena was not seen again by her family members until 2011.

What happened during those 36 years is still largely a mystery. In the predigital age, people left a lot fewer footprints behind, and – penniless and suffering from severe, untreated schizophrenia – she likely lived on the margins of society.

But that Rhena survived for so long and emerged relatively unscathed, offers a glimmer of hope to the countless families who have lost loved ones to the streets, to the indifference of the social-welfare and justice systems, and to the even more frightening alternatives.

At the same time, the fact that Rhena was living in plain sight, clearly ill, and no one went looking for her family, points to some big holes in how missing-person cases are handled.

Before delving into what happened when Rhena was lost, however, it’s worth marvelling at how she was found.

Beverley Bliss, her younger sister, calls it the “fortunate convergence of persistence, technology, political will and faithful friends.”

Sometimes, for simplicity sake, she simply calls it a miracle.

Bev and her sister were always close, and the disappearance affected her profoundly.

This photo of Rhena was taken this summer at Cornerstone Housing for Women in Ottawa where she lived. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

“When a person goes missing, it’s not a dramatic, traumatic event; it’s a slow gnawing absence that’s always there. It’s like being haunted,” she says.

The ghost of sister lost visited often. Bev was long plagued by insomnia and, on many a sleepless night, she would surf the web, looking for clues to Rhena’s fate.

“I would read the death notices, google her name, her married name, variations on her name, all kinds of stuff,” Bev says.

Then one night, in 2010, after years of surfing futility, Rhena’s name popped up on the Alberta Missing Persons website. After numerous human remains were discovered near Edmonton, the RCMP created Project KARE, and, over time, posted some cold cases. (In the wake of the Robert Pickton mass murders and the growing attention to missing and murdered indigenous women, that pilot project morphed into a permanent National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.

Bev contacted the RCMP, provided a photo of her sister and thanked them for their diligence.

What she didn’t know at the time was that Rhena was living in Ottawa, in a shelter for homeless women, and she had been since 1995.

One of the social workers at that facility, Cornerstone Housing For Women, also had the habit of surfing the Web, looking for information about residents, many of whom, like Rhena, suffered from mental illness and didn’t really know if they had family.

She too stumbled across the RCMP Missing Persons website and, when she saw the photo, recognized Rhena immediately.

Police took some time to do their due diligence, trying to confirm that the woman in the shelter really was Rhena Bliss, and, in October, 2011, called Bev.

“We think we found your sister,” was the matter-of-fact message Bev received from Edmonton Police.

A case like the Bliss family’s – where a missing person is found after 36 years – is virtually unheard of. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

“There was no crying or anything. It was a quiet emotional shock,” she says.

Meanwhile, at Cornerstone, staff members were unsure how Rhena would take the news, so they asked: “Would you like to meet your sister?”

“Oh, Beverley?” she replied. It was the first time she had mentioned having a sister.

The family refers to the 1975-95 period, before Rhena turned up at a shelter, as the lost years. The decade before her disappearance was also difficult. Rhena was only 18 when she married and, after the birth of her children, she fell ill, becoming increasingly erratic, paranoid and delusional, to the point where she ended up being committed to the psychiatric institution in Ponoka.

There were, of course, all kinds of theories about where she disappeared to, the most common of which was that she was probably dead.

Bev, who is a well-known filmmaker, says she was always haunted by a scene in The Godfather, where a sex worker is murdered, and the killer says: “Don’t worry about her, she’s nothing. No one’s looking for her.” That line always reminded Bev of just how vulnerable women are when they’re homeless or alone.

Because of her illness, Rhena could not really explain why she left or where she was; one of the symptoms of schizophrenia is confabulation – the production of fabricated and distorted memories, so it was not always clear when her recollections were real or imagined.

There is no doubt, however, that she spent significant time in Rockville, Md.; Rhena had a Medicaid card, a social-security number, a bus pass and a bank account. She also appears to have spent some time in New York, Boston, California and even Hawaii. The family assumes that, at some point, she was deported back to Canada, and ended up living on the streets of Ottawa.

When she ended up at Cornerstone, Rhena had no Canadian I.D. To be eligible for social assistance, she needed a birth certificate, and that required some paperwork and an appearance before a justice of the peace.

What Bev doesn’t understand is why such a request – particularly by a person with amnesia – doesn’t trigger some sleuthing, such as looking for the person’s family.

Beverley Bliss spent many sleepless nights surfing the web looking for her sister. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

“Our biggest question was: ‘Why didn’t they find us in 1995?’ If they looked her up in missing persons, maybe we would have had 15 more years together,” Bev says. (She notes, however, that, until recently, missing-persons files were not centrally collected.)

The family was also foiled by privacy laws. Designed principally to protect women fleeing abusive partners, these laws make it virtually impossible to get any information on people in the shelter system. This is a huge barrier for families searching for loved ones.

And there are a lot of missing persons – 20,871 adults and 41,342 children in Canada in 2014, the most recent year for which detailed data are available.

About 85 per cent of those reported missing are found within a week, almost always alive. But in a small minority of cases – which is still a large absolute number – the mystery is never solved.

A case like this one – where a family is reunited after 36 years – is virtually unheard of.

Bev says the hardest part of a missing-person case is not knowing the fate of your loved one. “I really came to understand the importance of a funeral, of the need to say goodbye.”

Many families do, at some point, move from hoping to mourning. But Rhena’s mom steadfastly refused to have a funeral. She even kept the same phone number for four decades, in case her daughter called.

When Rhena reunited with Bev, and then other family members, in late 2011, it was bittersweet.

On the one hand, it felt like someone returning from the dead – a resurrection.

On the other hand, there was no Hollywoodesque catching up on old times. “I had to recognize that the illness had taken its toll, that the person I once knew wasn’t coming back,” Bev says.

Bev Bliss looks through artwork by her sister Rhena. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

It was difficult for Rhena’s grown children too, who had never really known their mom.

The family worried most of all how Rhena’s own mom would take the news. “Honestly, we were afraid the shock would kill her,” Bev says.

It didn’t. But their lives were forever changed, as the burden of not knowing evaporated.

Even Rhena, in a moment of clarity, recognized that something special had occurred.

At the end of their first meeting, when her sister was about to leave, she asked: “Are you coming back?”

When Bev said, “Yes, of course,” Rhena replied: “It’s not just me any more, it’s us?”

On Oct. 16, a little shy of her 71st birthday, Rhena Bliss died. She had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

In the final months of her life, she moved from Cornerstone, the only stable housing she had known as an adult, to a long-term care facility, Garden Terrace Residence.

The family finally got its chance to say goodbye to Rhena, a lovely Baha’i funeral.

Yet many pieces of the puzzle that was her life remain missing, probably forever.

“I wouldn’t say there was closure – because I hate that word,” Bev says. “What we felt was gratitude that we were able to spend some time with Rhena again.

“It’s a feeling I wish every family of a missing person could feel.”