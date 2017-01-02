Alaa Al-Muhandis, a Canadian woman from Milton, Ont., was killed in the brazen New Year’s Day terrorist attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

Ms. Al-Muhandis was among the 39 slain in the attack, according to an official with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condtion of anonymity.

Neighbours and acquaintences of Ms. Al-Muhandis in Milton, a suburb of Toronto, described her as a radiant young mother of two children.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday for the mass shooting, carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large. The attack, it said, was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

At a news conference in Ankara, Turkish government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus made no reference to the claim of responsibility but said it was clear Turkey’s military operations in Syria had annoyed terrorist groups and those behind them.

The authorities are close to fully identifying the gunman, Kurtulmus said, after gathering fingerprints and information on his basic appearance. Eight other people have been detained.

More to come. With reports from Reuters.

