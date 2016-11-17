A Canadian military officer has been found dead in a military gymnasium in Jordan, the Department of National Defence says.

Maj. Scott Foote was a logistics officer based out of 1 Canadian Division Headquarters in Kingston, Ont.

Foote was pronounced dead today after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

His death has been classified as non-combat related and an investigation is underway.

The department said Foote was in Jordan as part of a team looking at ways Canada could train the Jordanian military.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We lost a member of our deployed team today, and a Canadian family has lost a loved one in the service of Canada,” Rear-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, acting commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in a statement.

“Maj. Scott Foote was a dedicated officer, and his passing will be felt by service members, as it will be keenly felt by his family and friends. We will carry on with our mission with heavy hearts but steadfast resolve. We will remember him.”

Report Typo/Error