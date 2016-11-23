Soldiers in the Canadian army and those who deployed on dangerous missions such as the Afghanistan war are facing a greater risk of suicide than other military members, confirms new research from the Canadian Forces.

The latest analysis from the office of the Surgeon General, the military’s top medical official, shows that suicides are significantly higher in the army, particularly in combat roles. Since 2002, when Canada began sending battle troops to Afghanistan, the rate of suicide among soldiers in combat arms stands at 32 per 100,000, compared with 17 for other trades, states the 62-page report, released Wednesday, which examined suicides of regular force males since 1995.

Deployment has been emerging as a risk factor for suicide since 2010, the analysis found, but until last year, the military maintained there was no clear link between overseas missions and deaths by suicide. Yet, the report’s authors are cautious about the role that overseas tours has played in these deaths, noting many factors contribute to military members taking their own lives, including mental illness, relationship strife, addictions and debt. But they also state: “There is strong evidence that the [Canadian Forces] mission in Afghanistan has had a powerful impact on the mental health of an important minority of personnel who deployed in support of it.”

In a speech to a health-research forum in Vancouver on Tuesday, Lieutenant-General Christine Whitecross, chief of military personnel, called the increase in deaths “alarming, because rates of suicides among our members have historically been lower than those of the Canadian population.”

She said: “We need to better understand why this is occurring. And more importantly, we must find a strategy to reverse this trend.”

National Defence and Veterans Affairs are developing a suicide-prevention strategy, mandated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year after a Globe and Mail investigation on suicides of soldiers who had served on the Afghanistan mission. An expert panel, whose members have not been disclosed, is also evaluating the Forces’ mental-health programs and suicide-prevention efforts to determine whether improvements are needed. The last review was done in 2009 and led to 59 recommendations.

Earlier this month, The Globe’s ongoing investigation revealed that at least 71 soldiers and veterans have taken their lives after completing Afghanistan tours. Canada lost 158 military members on the mission, including six who took their own lives in theatre.

In a statement released Wednesday, General Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, said the well-being of all service members and their families is his highest priority. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan added: “While the Canadian Armed Forces has many excellent programs and services in place to address suicide risk, we can, and must, do better.”

As part of its investigation, The Globe published stories of 31 military members and veterans who killed themselves after serving on the perilous Afghanistan mission. The accounts, provided by families and close friends, offer the most comprehensive public record of Canada’s Afghanistan war veterans lost to suicide. They also expose serious flaws in the military’s health system and government policies intended to help ill and wounded soldiers heal.

The Globe’s probe found that 12 of the fallen took their lives within two years of returning from their last Afghanistan tour, while participation in the Task Force 1-10 deployment emerged most often among the 31 suicides. Nine took part in that 2010 Kandahar rotation, which ran from February to the fall of that year. Their deaths would be part of the emerging deployment risk in suicides that was found in the latest Forces’ analysis.

The fallen from that 2010 rotation include endurance runner Captain Linden Mason, medic MCpl. Denis Demers and father of four, Master Corporal Chris Carson, who died by suicide this year. But they also include soldiers not counted in the military study because they were reservists: Corporals Justin Stark, Joshua Wood and Camilo Sanhueza-Martinez.

The suicide-report authors are calling for more study to better understand what deployment factors may be contributing to soldiers taking their own lives. Between 2002 and 2015, 161 regular force males died by suicide. It’s unclear how many of them deployed on an overseas mission.

The military has been conducting medical suicide reviews since 2010 to examine whether mental-health treatment was sought, what care was offered and whether changes are needed to prevent further deaths. Thirty-six recommendations were made based on reviews of suicides in 2015. They included improving communication between health-care staff when a soldier is at risk for suicide and developing policies for caring for service members after they’ve attempted to end their life.

An examination of 14 of the suicides – all regular force males – showed that 65 per cent were dealing with two mental-health illnesses, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety and more than three-quarters had accessed primary care within 30 days of their death.

