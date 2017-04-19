Blaming economic and political instability in Italy and its own budget pressures, the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U) has suddenly suspended its long-running study-abroad program in Florence, leaving about two dozen students who had already been accepted angry and disappointed.

Late last week, students who had begun to prepare for the year-long experience, set to begin this fall, were told the program would be immediately cancelled for next year. Anti-corruption policies in Italy and internal financial constraints have made it too difficult, said an e-mail from a senior administrator sent to students and faculty.

About 25 students were accepted into the program in March. Many say they have no way to replicate the benefits of an experience that would have allowed them to create a substantial body of work over the course of the year.

“The program offers a unique opportunity to have freedom and studio space,” said Alexandru Stratulat, a third-year student in sculpture. Because studio space is limited at OCAD U, Mr. Stratulat said, he has had to do his work at home and bring it to the school, limiting the scope and scale of his sculptures. “I like to take inspiration from the environment where I am. I was hoping to be inspired by the Italian textile industry and how fashion and labour go together,” he said.

Canadian postsecondary institutions are looking to expand their study-abroad opportunities in an effort to increase the number of students who participate. But the suspension of the longest-running program at OCAD U demonstrates that encouraging students to study outside the country is not without challenges. Increasingly, students prefer to spend a shorter period of time abroad, reducing the cost to themselves and their institution.

Still, studying the Renaissance in its birthplace is of huge benefit to any art student, professors said.

“We are really understanding our social structures and our art history by going back to the beginning of the Renaissance,” said Natalie Majaba Waldburger, an assistant professor of contemporary painting who participated in the program when she was a student at the school. “What is the industrial revolution, what is modernism? We can see where it started even in critiquing these models.”

Participants in the program spend a year in Florence, where they have their own studio space in a building leased by the university, have discussions with a faculty adviser from OCAD U and take an art history course. In addition to regular tuition fees, they pay a $1,000 program fee and have to cover their transportation and living costs.

Students are still hopeful the decision could be reversed. In a meeting with administration on Tuesday afternoon, they talked about the impact of losing the possibility of studying abroad and the lack of consultation leading up to the sudden reversal. Many say they prepared for weeks to be competitive in the selection process.

“You have to bring in about 10 works to the [selection interview],” said Alondra Ruiz-Hernandez. “I wanted to be extremely prepared and had things framed and looking sharp. That was basically my reading week.”

Ms. Ruiz-Hernandez said one of the primary reasons she attended OCAD U was because it offered the possibility of the Florence experience.

“It is completely different to do art history from a projector than to study the work there,” she said.

OCAD U budgets about $250,000 to run the Florence program annually. The cost and upkeep of the studio space and the administrative demands had long been a source of debate, sources said. “Maintaining a small, niche program with a full scope of student services and access to extra-curricular activities within Italy has become fiscally unsustainable,” said the e-mail sent to students and staff by Vladimir Spicanovic, dean of the Faculty of Art.

Florence is not the only study-abroad option offered at OCAD U. The university runs mobility-exchange programs in Europe, Australia and China, but many are of shorter duration.

Report Typo/Error