Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for the deadly shooting at a mosque on Jan. 30, 2017, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for the deadly shooting at a mosque on Jan. 30, 2017, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Case of man accused in Quebec City mosque shootings to resume March 30 Add to ...

QUEBEC — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The case of the man charged with murder in last month’s mosque shootings in Quebec City will resume March 30. Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court this morning as the Crown handed over evidence to the defence lawyer.

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

The charges are in connection with the Jan. 29 deaths of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.

Nineteen people were wounded in the attack.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Quebec City mosque allows media inside to view aftermath of shooting (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular