The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan happened because of a sudden and catastrophic failure of one of the rails under the train.

The board says a rail broke due to an undetected defect and that led to the October 2014 derailment of a CN freight train near the community of Clair, east of Saskatoon.

Lead investigator Rob Johnston says regular ultrasonic testing of the track is required once a year and CN had inspected this track seven times the year before the accident. But the surface of the rail masked the defect, he said.

“CN far exceeded the regulatory requirement because they did recognize that there were issues with certain areas of this track,” Johnston said at a news conference in Saskatoon Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this one kind of just fell through the cracks.”

The rail section was built in 1959.

CN spokesman Jim Feeny said at the time of the accident that the train was going within the speed limit of 40 km/h when it derailed and the stretch of track had been inspected just a day before the crash.

The 100-car train was heading from Winnipeg to Edmonton when 26 cars derailed. Two of the tanker cars loaded with petroleum distillates leaked.

Johnston said, during cleanup, two CN emergency responders were in the process of burning off the contents of one of the breached tankers when there was a flash fire.

Vapours in the tank ignited and sent a large fireball towards them. No one was hurt.

Johnston said CN emergency responders were likely tired and didn’t recognize the risk of flares.

“Usually it’s done safely. In this case, I think they were caught a little bit off guard.”

He also notes CN didn’t document the close call or share the information with other agencies that were responding.

“If company and industry guidance is not followed and close calls during emergency response activities are not properly documented and openly shared amongst responding agencies, similar circumstances could occur, putting emergency responders at risk,” he said.

The TSB report also said the chief of the Wadena volunteer fire department, who was designated the incident commander, and the assistant fire chief were experienced firefighters, but they had no experience with this type of response.

This was the Wadena fire department’s first derailment involving dangerous goods and it was not properly equipped to respond, the report said.

Fifty residents nearby were forced to leave their homes, but there were no injuries.

The TSB said it has investigated six other similar occurrences over the last decade where rail breaks were either the primary cause or a contributing factor to a derailment.

Johnston said he knows communities have concerns about rail lines, but overall, the system is safe.

“The railway doesn’t want to go to work and have something like this happen, so they do take these things very seriously,” he said.

The tankers involved were the same type as those in the Lac-Megantic disaster in 2013, when a train derailment killed 47 people in the Quebec community.

That older kind of rail tanker car will no longer be able to transport crude oil or other dangerous goods on Canadian railways as of Nov. 1.

Regulations announced in May 2015 require all new tank cars built for the transportation of flammable liquids be constructed using thicker and more impact-resistant steel.

