The CBC has apologized in the wake of a storm of complaints over its history series, Canada: The Story of Us.

The public broadcaster says it never meant to offend “anyone or any group” and didn’t intend to “diminish the importance” of stories that were left out of the program.

The first two episodes of the 10-part series sparked an uproar in Quebec and the Maritimes, where groups said the series – meant to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the country – was offensive to some, while completely ignoring others.

In Quebec, detractors said the depiction of the French in New France was insulting, featuring historical figures such as Samuel de Champlain as poorly groomed and wearing filthy clothes even during diplomatic meetings.

The furor reached the provincial government, which called on the CBC in the legislature last week to apologize.

Nova Scotia’s government had complained to the broadcaster as well, saying the series overlooked the contributions of the Acadians and Mi’kmaq and disregarded Port Royal as the location of the founding of Canada. In a statement released on Tuesday, the CBC tried to stem the controversy.

“After the first two episodes, some people felt misrepresented and for that, we apologize,” the corporation said.

It plans to launch the first in a series of “live digital conversations” after the fourth episode airs on Sunday.

“The goal is to foster discussion and debate – in English and in French – about the series, its stories and generally, what’s on the minds of Canadians when it comes to Canada’s history,” the CBC said.

“The conversations will provide an opportunity for anyone and everyone to engage directly with us and each other online. In each broadcast, we’ll also include the perspectives of those who have sent us e-mails, called in, or posted on social media.”

The broadcaster already said it will incorporate the criticism into educational material that it will make available after the series, addressing a major concern from critics who were worried that Canadian schoolchildren would be taught a flawed version of history.

The series, which began last month, was introduced on the air by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Report Typo/Error