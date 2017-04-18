Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An employee prepares a customer's sandwich order at the food counter of a Subway fast food restaurant on Sunday, April 7, 2013. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The CBC says it has been served with a statement of claim from Subway over a TV report.

A spokesman for the broadcaster will only say the CBC will defend itself against the lawsuit.

Subway reacted angrily after a CBC “Marketplace” report in February said chicken at many of the chain’s southern Ontario outlets was roughly half soy.

Subway called the report false and misleading.

It said its own analysis found only trace amounts of soy in its chicken.

The CBC said it stood by its report, saying the DNA tests were done by independent and credible experts.

