A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) logo is seen in this file photo. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The RCMP says a Canada Border Services Agency officer has been charged in a smuggling investigation.

The Mounties say the arrest came as part of a joint forces investigation that focused on a criminal organization that was allegedly smuggling truckloads of contraband tobacco into Canada from the United States.

They allege the group’s smuggling activities were facilitated by a CBSA border services officer working at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

Investigators say arrests and seizures were made simultaneously in Canada and the U.S. but gave no other details.

Police say 37-year-old Chad Gale of Welland, Ont. is charged with breach of trust by a public officer.

CBSA southern Ontario regional director Rick Comerford called it a very serious matter.

