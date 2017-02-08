Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People place messages and flowers near a mosque that was the location of a shooting spree in Quebec City on Jan. 31, 2017. (ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
People place messages and flowers near a mosque that was the location of a shooting spree in Quebec City on Jan. 31, 2017.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

A coalition of Canadian Muslim organizations is calling for all levels of government to combat Islamophobia in the wake of the shootings at a Quebec mosque.

Among other things, the group wants better training for police, mandatory anti-racism education in schools and for Parliament to declare Jan. 29 a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

That’s the day a shooter opened fire in a Quebec City mosque and killed six people.

Ihsaan Gardee of the National Council of Canadian Muslims says the Muslim community felt embraced by the outpouring of support in the wake of the shooting.

He says the question now is how to move forward and ensure lessons are learned from the tragedy.

Gardee says he hopes the recommendations will produce concrete action that will help stamp out hate.

