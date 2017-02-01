The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for a missing Canadian scuba diver.

The agency said in a news release that the crew of The Pisces reported 37-year-old Rob Stewart missing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key.

Mr. Stewart is a Toronto filmmaker, known for his award-winning 2006 documentaries Sharkwater and Revolution.

Born in Toronto, he’s well known for underwater filming.

Sharkwater garnered about 40 global awards, and Revolution, 10.

Coast Guard Senior Chief Nyx (NICK) Cangemi says the search for Stewart includes boat and helicopter crews and hasn’t stopped since Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

“As long as there’s a chance of survival, we’re going to search,” Cangemi said in an interview. “We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to find him alive.”

