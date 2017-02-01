Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
"Sharkwater" director Rob Stewart poses for a photo as he arrives at the "Ides of March" party at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2011. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)
"Sharkwater" director Rob Stewart poses for a photo as he arrives at the "Ides of March" party at TIFF in Toronto, September 9, 2011. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)

Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart goes missing off Florida Keys Add to ...

LOWER MATECUMBE KEY, Fla. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for a missing Canadian scuba diver.

The agency said in a news release that the crew of The Pisces reported 37-year-old Rob Stewart missing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key.

Mr. Stewart is a Toronto filmmaker, known for his award-winning 2006 documentaries Sharkwater and Revolution.

Rob Stewart: Selfies are deadlier than sharks. That says a lot (about sharks)

Born in Toronto, he’s well known for underwater filming.

Sharkwater garnered about 40 global awards, and Revolution, 10.

Coast Guard Senior Chief Nyx (NICK) Cangemi says the search for Stewart includes boat and helicopter crews and hasn’t stopped since Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

“As long as there’s a chance of survival, we’re going to search,” Cangemi said in an interview. “We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to find him alive.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular