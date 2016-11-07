Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has been dragged into the controversy over the covert surveillance of journalists after revelations he called the city’s former police chief just before journalist Patrick Lagacé’s cellphone logs began to be monitored.

The disclosure on Monday morning has put the mayor on the defensive as a crisis over repeated and prolonged police monitoring of journalist cellphones rages in Quebec for a second week.

The latest case marks at least the second time that Mr. Lagacé, a high-profile columnist for La Presse, was spied on by police.

He was investigating a rumour in 2014 that Mr. Coderre had failed to pay a fine for an expired licence plate when he was a federal MP in 2012. Mr. Lagacé contacted the mayor’s office to verify the information. In the end, he decided not to publish a story after determining that it was not true.

Shortly after his e-mail to the mayor’s office, however, Mr. Coderre called then-police chief Marc Parent.

The mayor made the admission in an interview on radio station 98.5 FM on Monday.

Mr. Coderre said he made the call to Mr. Parent because he was worried he was under surveillance and said there appeared to have been several leaks from police officers about him. “This is Denis Coderre who was the victim in this affair,” the mayor said to host Paul Arcand.

He said he never knew that a journalist was then targeted after his call.

When he phoned the police chief, he had been acting as an “ordinary citizen,” he said.

That claim brought derision from the opposition at city hall, which is accusing the mayor of political meddling of the Montreal police service.

“To say he’s acting like an ordinary citizen is worse than naiveté, worse than ignorance, it’s a deep lack of judgment about his role as mayor,” said Luc Ferrandez, interim leader of Projet Montréal. “When a mayor makes a request to the Montreal chief of police, it doesn’t have the same weight as a request that comes from an ordinary citizen. How could Mayor Coderre not understand that?”

The news about Mr. Coderre adds another layer of controversy to a story that has merged concerns about political interference, the reach of police power and the responsibilities of the courts to place limits on them.

Provincial and Montreal police have admitted to date that they have obtained court warrants to keep tabs on seven journalists – in Mr. Lagacé’s case, twice.

Some of the warrants also enabled Montreal police investigators to use the GPS on Mr. Lagacé’s cellphone to follow his movements.

The latest case is unrelated to the criminal investigation that emerged last week and put Mr. Lagacé in the sights of police this year; the investigation was aimed at one of the force’s own police officers. In that case, police obtained 24 warrants to track his calls for months. The monitoring that came to light on Monday involved the tracking of his phone logs for two weeks in 2014.

On the weekend, La Presse also reported that two of its journalists, Mr. Lagacé and Vincent Larouche, were the targets of electronic surveillance by police, according to court records. Montreal’s current police chief, Philippe Pichet, said the surveillance was targeting police officers, and conversations with the journalists might have been picked up as a result.

The province has announced a public commission of inquiry into the police surveillance of journalists. The Sûreté du Québec has admitted that it monitored six journalists’ cellphone records, some for as long as five years.

