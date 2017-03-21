



After days of above-zero temperatures, Central Canada is due for a major cold snap tonight. Environment Canada’s forecasts for Ontario and Quebec predict drops of 20 degrees or more:







Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Tuesday, which allows city officials to deploy extra shelter beds and street outreach for homeless people.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert issued by @TOPublicHealth. Temperatures expected to drop tonight. If you see anyone needing assistance, call 311. — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 21, 2017





The temperatures are expected to gradually climb again as the week goes on, with Toronto and Ottawa likely getting rain over the weekend.





Monday morning was the official beginning of spring.

It's the first day of #spring! Wishful thinking…if we splatter flowers everywhere, they'll come quicker! pic.twitter.com/zNUjIahhj1 — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) March 20, 2017





