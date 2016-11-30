A committee of the Canadian Judicial Council has recommended the removal of a judge over controversial comments he made in a Calgary sex assault trial.

Robin Camp asked the complainant at the trial why she couldn’t just keep her knees together.

The committee says his conduct was destructive and his comments caused irreparable damage to public confidence.

Camp apologized for what he called his rude and insulting attitude toward the then 19-year-old woman when he was a provincial court judge in Calgary in 2014.

Court transcripts from the trial show Camp called her “the accused” throughout that trial and asked her: “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?”

He also told her “pain and sex sometimes go together.”

Camp acquitted the man, Alexander Wagar, but the verdict was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered.

Testimony in that trial wrapped up earlier this month.

