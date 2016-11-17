A 19-year-old university student who opposes abortion and appears to believe homosexuality is a sin will try to become the youngest MPP in Ontario history today.

Meanwhile, the province’s colourful and controversial former ombudsman will seek to deal a blow to the Premier who pushed him out of office by snatching a safe seat away from her government.

The by-elections in Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier are tests of Premier Kathleen Wynne’s electoral prowess amid cratering poll numbers and widespread voter anger over high electricity prices, the privatization of Hydro One and a string of ethics scandals.

But both races have also turned surprisingly spicy because of contentious Progressive Conservative candidates.

Ms. Wynne needs a thumping victory in Ottawa-Vanier – one of the safest Liberal seats in the province – to ease her party’s jitters over her mounting unpopularity. A Forum poll last month pegged her approval rating at just 14 per cent, and put the Tories’ provincewide lead over the Liberals at 43 per cent to 24 per cent, with the NDP at 23 per cent.

PC Leader Patrick Brown would sorely love to take Vanier, and recruited former ombudsman André Marin for the task.

Mr. Marin became something of a folk hero in his decade on the job, with hard-hitting reports on everything from Hydro One billing problems to mass arrests at the 2010 G20 protests.

His shoot-from-the-lip communications style was a magnet for the media, but often overshadowed his work. As his term wound down last year, for instance, he exhorted his followers to flame the Liberals on Twitter to pressure them into giving him another five years on the job.

Ms. Wynne’s cabinet then used an executive order to get him out of office. The Liberals subsequently got the other parties in the legislature to agree to give the job to the much milder Paul Dubé.

Despite his outsize personality, Mr. Marin is a political moderate who would fit well with Mr. Brown’s attempted rebranding of the PCs as a “modern,” technocratic party.

(Not that all his campaign staff got the memo: In the days before the by-election, the Liberals gleefully circulated a hastily deleted tweet that showed two of Mr. Marin’s aides posing with Donald Trump signs and declaring their support for the xenophobic U.S. president-elect.)

The Liberals have nominated a heavy-hitter of their own, University of Ottawa law dean Nathalie Des Rosiers, to try to hold the seat. Ms. Des Rosiers is best known for her previous work with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, where she exposed ex-premier Dalton McGuinty’s secret move to suspend protesters’ rights ahead of the G20 summit.

The NDP have nominated Claude Bisson, a former civilian RCMP employee and brother of Gilles Bisson, the New Democrats’ House Leader.

A loss in Vanier would raise tough questions about Ms. Wynne’s leadership. While she has been successful at managing her caucus and avoiding internal rifts in her nearly four years as Premier, a loss could cause her MPPs to doubt her abilities.

“The people of Ottawa-Vanier will vote in a by-election. They will make a decision,” she told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve got a great candidate. Nathalie Des Rosiers is a terrifically qualified, talented, engaged community person. I’m looking forward to that process.”

The Tories, meanwhile, tried to set expectations for themselves as low as possible. On Wednesday, they circulated a press release that described Vanier as a “traditional Liberal fortress” and reminded reporters that the Grits have carried it since 1971, often by margins of more than 30 per cent.

In Niagara, meanwhile, Sam Oosterhoff, a political science student at Brock University, unexpectedly beat former MP Rick Dykstra, the PC party president and a close friend of Leader Patrick Brown, for the Tory nomination.

Mr. Oosterhoff rallied evangelical Christians in the Tory safe seat by opposing the Liberals’ sexual-education curriculum and a bill making it easier for same-sex couples to have children.

His nomination was revenge for social conservatives in the party who felt betrayed by Mr. Brown’s repeated flip-flops on sex-ed and same-sex marriage. Mr. Brown changed his position on sex-ed no fewer than three times before finally pledging support for the new curriculum this fall.

If Mr. Oosterhoff wins, he would easily qualify as one of the most right-wing figures in provincial politics.

At an all-candidates’ debate earlier this month, he declared himself “100-per-cent pro-life.”

And in a Facebook post from last year, Mr. Oosterhoff linked to a homobophic blog post on www.desiringgod.org. Mr. Oosterhoff quoted a section of the post on his page, describing homosexuality as a “sin” and decrying that it is “seen as a good thing.”

When one of his Facebook friends asked if she could share the post, Mr. Oosterhoff wrote back: “Absolutely!”

The posting was not visible on Mr. Oosterhoff’s Facebook page Thursday, but a screen grab of it was circulated online by the Broadbent Institute, a left-of-centre think tank.

The NDP have nominated Mike Thomas, a former Hamilton police officer and union leader, in hopes of wresting the riding away.

The Liberals nominated lawyer Vicky Ringuette. At the debate last week, she got a rough ride, with the room repeatedly erupting into boos at any mention of electricity prices or the provincial debt.

Niagara West-Glanbrook, a largely rural riding in Ontario’s wine country, has been in Tory hands for a generation. It became vacant when former Tory leader Tim Hudak quit the legislature earlier this year.

Ottawa-Vanier, a largely working-class area on the city’s east side, became vacant with the resignation of former attorney-general Madeleine Meilleur ahead of a cabinet shuffle this summer.

