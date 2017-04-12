Contract extensions agreed to by Ontario’s teachers and education workers come with more than $275-million in additional funding as well as four-per-cent raises.

All central education unions have now ratified agreements to extend their contracts to 2019 – past the next provincial election.

The deals were set to expire this August, and the two-year extensions mean the Liberal government won’t have to contend with contentious teacher bargaining ahead of the election.

High school, elementary, English Catholic and French teachers as well as support staff will get four per cent in salary increases over the two years.

They will also get a one-time payment for professional development, supplies and equipment equivalent to a 0.5-per-cent salary increase.

The deals come with $219-million in new funding for hiring, which the government says could support about 875 teachers and between 1,600 and 1,830 education workers.

