A winter storm that has prompted the premier of Quebec to acknowledge the need for better responses showed no sign of letting up in the province on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says southwestern, central and eastern Quebec remain under storm warnings as snow continues to fall.

Five to 15 centimetres are expected from the Richelieu Valley to Gaspe, while the north shore from Baie-Comeau to Blanc-Sablon is bracing for as much as an extra 30 centimetres.

The province is still trying to cope with snowfalls that began on Tuesday and dumped 35 centimetres on Montreal by early Wednesday morning.

Most schools in the area were shut for the day, the majority of flights out of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport were cancelled, and thousands of drivers were stranded on snow-covered roads, unable to make it to work.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard acknowledged Wednesday that emergency services were badly managed in the wake of the storm and called for a thorough analysis to ensure a better co-ordination and communication among emergency services.

His comments came after about 300 drivers were stranded in their cars overnight on Highway 13 and nearly 200 Montreal transit buses were stalled on city streets.

“It’s an exceptional situation but if there’s an exceptional situation there should be an exceptional response,” he said in Quebec City.“It’s a major event. We have hundreds of people stalled on our highways not knowing what is happening.”I know that people are working hard on the ground but we have to take the lessons off of this situation and do much better next time.“

Traffic woes were not confined to stalled vehicles.

Poor driving conditions resulted in several highway pileups, including two crashes a few kilometres apart that left at least three people with serious injuries.

Quebec provincial police say one trucker suffered critical injuries in the first crash on Highway 20 near Saint-Zotique in western Quebec. About seven trucks and their cargo reportedly caught fire in the accident.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in a pileup involving about a dozen vehicles a short distance away. In that accident, a tanker-truck spilled about 20,000 litres of a toxic substance called sodium hypochlorite.

Christian Blanchette, a regional environmental emergency co-ordinator, said the substance is similar to bleach, but very concentrated, and was contained in the highway median. He said the snow turned the material into a jelly, making it easy to recover.

Highway 20 in both directions in the area was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The slick driving conditions were also blamed for an earlier pileup south of Montreal when at least 50 vehicles collided at about 3:30 p.m. ET on Highway 10 in the Magog area. Twelve people suffered minor injuries.

In another crash blamed on the weather, one man died south of Trois-Rivieres, Que., when his vehicle collided with a bridge pillar on Highway 55.

The accidents and highway chaos were blamed on the same storm that buried much of southern and eastern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

In that province, one man died in a 30-vehicle pileup along Highway 401.

Provincial Police Const. Sandra Barr said the man was the driver of a truck containing the toxic substance fluorosilicic acid. His name has not yet been released.

The highway remains closed as police investigate the crash and work to clean up the acid that spilled onto the road.

