Mahmoud Jaballah speaks to a reporter outside the Federal Court building in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2009. (Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)
Appeal court rejects federal government's bid to deport man accused of terror links Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An appeal court has rejected the federal government’s latest legal salvo in a long-standing bid to deport a Toronto man over alleged terrorist ties.

In a new ruling, the Federal Court of Appeal says there are no grounds to contest a judge’s decision to strike down a national security certificate against Egyptian-born Mahmoud Jaballah.

As a result, he is a step closer to remaining in Canada permanently.

The government alleges Jaballah, 54, is a member of terrorist group al-Jihad, an accusation he denies.

It has been trying to deport him through a security certificate — a tool for removing suspected terrorists and spies from abroad — but the case has meandered through the legal system for well over a decade.

There was no immediate word as to whether the government would try to appeal the latest ruling to the Supreme Court.

