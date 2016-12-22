Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Quebec Deputy Government House Leader Gerry Sklavounos speaks to media at the legislature in Quebec City on April 5, 2016. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Quebec Deputy Government House Leader Gerry Sklavounos speaks to media at the legislature in Quebec City on April 5, 2016. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Crown to study alleged sexual assault involving Quebec politician Gerry Sklavounos Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The case of a Quebec woman who accused a member of the legislature of sexual assault has been referred to the Crown.

Crown spokesman Jean-Pascal Boucher says his office has received the file and will analyze it to determine whether charges will be laid against Gerry Sklavounos.

Alice Paquet said earlier this year she was assaulted twice by Sklavounos, a longtime member of the national assembly who stepped down from the Liberal caucus after she came forward.

Sklavounos sits as an Independent and maintains his innocence.

He has not been charged and none of the accusations have been proven in court.

Paquet claims the alleged assaults took place in 2014 when she was 19 and working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Quebec Health Minister criticizes Ottawa on health funding (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular