The case of a Quebec woman who accused a member of the legislature of sexual assault has been referred to the Crown.

Crown spokesman Jean-Pascal Boucher says his office has received the file and will analyze it to determine whether charges will be laid against Gerry Sklavounos.

Alice Paquet said earlier this year she was assaulted twice by Sklavounos, a longtime member of the national assembly who stepped down from the Liberal caucus after she came forward.

Sklavounos sits as an Independent and maintains his innocence.

He has not been charged and none of the accusations have been proven in court.

Paquet claims the alleged assaults took place in 2014 when she was 19 and working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant.

