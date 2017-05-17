Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this July 3, 2009, file photo, Nik Wallenda, right, and his wife Erendira talk with reporters in downtown Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Associated Press

The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It’s planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised 550-metre tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Fla., in February while practising an eight-person pyramid.

Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

