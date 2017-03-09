The design for a unique monument that pays tribute to women – a first for the city of Halifax – was unveiled Thursday during a ceremony at city hall.

The bronze sculpture, called “A Woman on the Waterfront,” will honour women volunteers during the Second World War.

Of the 280 statues in Halifax, fewer than a dozen show women – and virtually all of them are mythical figures, such as fairies and nymphs.

The new monument will feature three life-sized figures from three generations, including an African Nova Scotian.

One is a young girl pulling a wagon, collecting metal as part of a salvage drive. The material was used to make tanks, airplanes and weapons.

Another is an African Nova Scotian woman carrying a food tray. During the Second World War, Nova Scotia women served meals to the more than 100,000 servicemen who passed through Halifax on their way to Europe.

The third figure is a woman seated with a Mi’kmaq basket and knitting. Massive quantities of clothing such as socks and stocking caps were needed for soldiers on the frontlines. The Canadian Red Cross estimates that 750,000 volunteers knit 50 million articles during the Second World War.

The plan is to place the monument – which will be sculpted by Marlene Hilton Moore – in a busy spot along the city’s waterfront boardwalk, across from the Port of Halifax building, in mid-November.

The project, announced last June, is being led by the Halifax Women’s History Society.

The group’s chairwoman, Janet Guildford, has said a monument to women is long overdue.

“In this city, there are no monuments to women at all,” Guildford said in an interview when the project was announced.

“There has been a tendency, when there are big events, to think of the roles of men. We forget the vital role that women played in every undertaking in our history.”

Guilford, a retired women’s history professor based in Halifax, said she was inspired to get the job done by her three-year-old granddaughter.

“I don’t want to walk along the waterfront with her in a few years and have her say to me, ‘Why are there no women here, Nana?’ It’s really important for people to see themselves in the public art of their communities.”

That sentiment has already taken hold in other Canadian cities, where tributes to women have been popping up over the past two decades.

The “Women are Persons! Monument” in Calgary, unveiled in 1999, pays tribute to the “Famous Five” Alberta women who fought to have Canadian women recognized constitutionally as “persons.” A similar monument was erected in Ottawa in 2000.

A statue of Laura Secord, a heroine in the War of 1812, was unveiled in Ottawa in 2006.

And the renowned Canadian artist Emily Carr was immortalized in a statue unveiled in Victoria, B.C., in 2010.

